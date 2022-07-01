WWE Money in the Bank 2022: 5 things that must happen at the show

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is one of the year's most anticipated premium live events. The show will host two massive ladder matches, crowning the new Money in the Bank briefcase winners.

Last year, Nikki A.S.H. and Big E won the women's and men's ladder matches and successfully cashed in their contracts. It'll be interesting to see who wins the briefcases this year.

Fans will miss Cody Rhodes at this year's Money in the Bank. He was the favorite to win the men's ladder match. However, several other top stars could win the contract.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns won't defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the premium live event. Instead, the two top women's titles will be on the line on Saturday night.

Many interesting things can happen during the show to make it memorable. Here are five things that must happen at WWE Money in the Bank 2022:

#5. Zelina Vega must return to cost Carmella at WWE Money in the Bank

Will Carmella's former partner cost her the title at WWE Money in the Bank?

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has been carrying the women's roster. She won the title at WrestleMania 38 and has been a great champion ever since.

At Money in the Bank 2022, Belair will defend her title against Carmella. The EST was initially booked to defend her title against Rhea Ripley. However, Ripley was injured just weeks before the premium live event.

The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE has delivered whenever WWE calls upon her. She was in a tag team with Zelina Vega not long ago, but the latter was injured.

At Money in the Bank, WWE must allow Carmella to put up a good fight against the RAW Women's Champion. She must come close to a victory before Zelina Vega returns to cost her the match.

The angle will protect Carmella from a clean loss at Money in the Bank. It'll also sow the seeds for a rivalry between the two former tag team partners.

It would be good to see the two women compete for a chance to get to the top of the roster. A rivalry between Carmella and Vega could be good for RAW.

#4. Theory must call out John Cena after losing to Bobby Lashley

Theory and Bobby Lashley have built up their rivalry well over the past several weeks. The All-Mighty has shown he is back to performing at a peak level.

Lashley will challenge Theory for the United States Championship at Money in the Bank. Theory has had a good reign as the champion but hasn't defended his title often. A match against Lashley will surely test the 24-year-old's skills.

WWE must allow The All-Mighty to defeat Theory for the US Title. The Unproven One has said he's the greatest champion of all time, and a loss will dent his claim.

After the loss, Theory must call out John Cena and vent his frustration, claiming he made the US Title relevant and had the best reign. The Doctor of Thugonomics is regarded as one of the best US Champions.

Theory must challenge him for a match at SummerSlam to determine who's better. The creative team could build a storyline in which the young superstar tries to prove he's the best US Champion of all time.

#3. The Usos must cost Riddle a chance to win the briefcase

Will Sami Zayn and The Usos conspire against Riddle at WWE Money in the Bank?

Riddle and Randy Orton teamed up to form RK-Bro in the RAW tag team division. The two took over the division and had some incredible rivalries.

After The Bloodline injured Orton, Riddle started targeting Roman Reigns. He challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but failed to win.

At Money in the Bank, Riddle will try to win the briefcase in hopes of rechallenging Reigns. During the match, The Original Bro must come close to winning the title. Right then, The Usos must push the superstar off the ladder and shatter his dreams of winning the match.

The angle could lead to Orton's return soon after. He could team up with Riddle to take on The Usos for their tag team titles. Alternatively, Riddle could team up with Shinsuke Nakamura or another superstar to hunt down The Usos.

#2. Seth Rollins must win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match

The Visionary could win another Money in the Bank contract!

Seth "Freakin" Rollins has been a star performer on WWE RAW for some time now. His rivalry with Cody Rhodes is far from over, but an injury to the latter will keep him out of competition for some time.

It allows Rollins to focus on other matches and storylines until the return of The American Nightmare. He'll walk into Money in the Bank as one of the favorites to take home the briefcase again.

With that said, WWE must allow Rollins to climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase to become a two-time Money in the Bank winner. While other names in the match deserve the briefcase, none can build a storyline like The Visionary.

The former WWE Champion could use the briefcase to threaten Roman Reigns before finally cashing in and picking up a surprise win like he did at WrestleMania 31.

It'll be the perfect way to take one of the titles away from Reigns. It'd also open the doors to a return from Rhodes to challenge Rollins for the world title.

#1. Becky Lynch must win the women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Becky Lynch had to fight hard to find a place on the WWE Money in the Bank card. She lost her RAW Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. Her career has spiraled down as she has failed to pick up important victories.

On the last episode of RAW before the premium live event, The Man finally won a spot in the ladder match. She'll be one of the superstars fighting for the briefcase.

Big Time Becks must win the match to turn her fortunes around and earn another world title shot. She has been a star performer on RAW, and a victory will again boost her status.

A win for the heel will put Belair on the back foot. Lynch's character will help build a captivating storyline around the MITB briefcase before she cashes in on either Belair or Ronda Rousey. The angle could help build more heat between Rousey and Big Time Becks.

