WWE Money in the Bank 2022: 6 last-minute predictions - Former three-time World Champion returns, underdog story begins, Tag Team implodes  

Money in the Bank takes place tonight live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will see the 2022 Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank crowned. There are also several championship matches lined up that could have huge implications for the upcoming SummerSlam event.

Given that Roman Reigns is not currently scheduled to be part of the show, the premium live event is lacking star power. As such, we could see some surprise returns.

The following list looks at just six last-minute predictions ahead of tonight's hotly-anticipated event.

#6 Ronda Rousey forces Natalya to tap out

Ronda Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya this weekend at Money in the Bank. The feud between the two women has become deeply personal in recent weeks.

Natalya has become obsessed with the fact that Rousey is now a mother and claims that this makes her less of a champion. The former UFC fighter has it all to prove this weekend as she goes up against the woman who trained her for competition in WWE.

It's unlikely that Nattie will be able to make Rousey tap out. Also, with a feud building between Bianca Belair and Ronda, the outcome here is already pretty clear.

#5 Bianca Belair defeats Carmella with the help of Zelina Vega

Bianca Belair was originally set to battle Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank but The Nightmare was unable to be cleared for the match, so Carmella stepped up instead. Carmella has her own fair share of issues and has recently been part of a storyline with former best friend Zelina Vega.

Vega recently underwent surgery and has been teasing a return, which could come this weekend if she decides to cost Carmella the championship. This could lead to a feud between the two women heading into SummerSlam.

There are a number of storylines in the Women's Division at present and, if handled correctly, this one could be added to the card at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#4 The Street Profits implode following loss to The Usos

Tensions have been notable between The Street Profits as of late and it's clear that a loss this weekend would mark the end of their run as a team. Montez Ford is set to become a star and sadly, he can't take Angelo Dawkins with him.

The Usos have become one of the greatest tag teams in the business and it's hard to see The Street Profits defeating them with the run they are on. If The Street Profits come up short this weekend then it's likely that their union will implode. This would enable Ford to finally take a step towards the singles push he is destined for.

#3 John Cena costs Theory the United States Championship

Roman Reigns is usually the star attraction on WWE premium live events, but with both he and Brock Lesnar not taking part at MITB, the company will want to avoid making the same mistake they made at Hell in a Cell.

One man who could make an impact tonight is John Cena. He has been building up a feud with Theory for weeks and the two men even had a backstage segment this past week on RAW. No future match was announced, which seems to indicate that Cena will be making another return to the company ahead of SummerSlam.

That could happen this weekend at Money in the Bank and he could be the one to cost Theory his United States Championship when he takes on Bobby Lashley.

#2 Bray Wyatt makes his WWE return as an entrant in the Money in the Bank ladder match

Bray Wyatt has made headlines since his surprise release last year. Recent rumors, however, suggest that the star could be looking to make his return to the ring. If reports are to be believed, Wyatt and WWE didn't have the best of working relationship, but he is one of the most creative minds in the business and the company is missing him dearly.

The Money in the Bank ladder match has just seven participants at the moment, the same amount that were sent out to the ring at Money in the Bank in 2019 after Zayn was taken out. What if history repeats itself and a surprise addition is made to the ladder match which would then allow Wyatt to make a successful return?

#1 Bayley makes her return and is added to the Women's Money in the Bank

Bayley has been out of action for around a year after suffering a torn ACL in the build-up to last year's Money in the Bank event. She has since undergone surgery and reports claim that she's now cleared to make her return, and the company is just trying to find a way to add her to a suitable storyline.

If the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match doesn't contain a surprise addition, then someone could be taken out of the women's match, allowing Bayley to take their place. The Role Model is a former Money in the Bank winner and this weekend would be the perfect time for her to return.

Even if she returns, Bayley isn't likely to win the match. Instead, it's believed that Liv Morgan will be victorious and begin the ultimate underdog story.

