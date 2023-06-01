WWE Money in the Bank 2023: Full match-card predictions 

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will air live from the O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1. This will be the first MITB event to be held outside the United States.

Apart from the traditional Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, the event could feature several other high-profile encounters. Fans can expect the likes of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, Gunther, and several other top names of the company to feature at the spectacle.

On that note, let's take a look at full match-card predictions for the event.

#6. Gunther (c) vs. Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money in the Bank

The post-Night of Champions edition of WWE RAW saw Gunther mock Matt Riddle during a backstage segment. The Ring General stated that Riddle should win the Money in the Bank briefcase and cash in on him because defeating and humiliating The Original Bro would be fun for him.

Given how things unfolded between the duo, Riddle could be next to challenge The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship. The Austrian star could cost The Original Bro a spot in the Men's MITB Ladder Match, setting up a huge encounter for July 1.

#5. Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship

Asuka defeated Bianca Belair at Night of Champions to become the new RAW Women's Champion. However, given the controversial end to their match, it wouldn't be surprising if WWE books the two in a rematch at Money in the Bank 2023.

The creative team could have The EST of WWE invoke her rematch clause to challenge The Empress of Tomorrow for her title at the upcoming premium live event.

#4. Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match - Zoey Stark, Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, IYO SKY, Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley, Candice LeRae

The first qualifying match for the Women's MITB Ladder Match will see Zelina Vega lock horns with Lacey Evans on WWE SmackDown. Given the exponential rise in her popularity over the last month or so, Vega could secure a place in the high-profile match.

Candice LeRae is another name who is reportedly set to feature in a qualifying match against Chelsea Green on next week's RAW. Fans can expect the former NXT star to make easy work of her rival to earn a place in the Ladder Match.

On another note, Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Bayley haven't been on the same page recently, while Zoey Stark and Becky Lynch have an ongoing angle on the red brand. Adding the aforementioned names to the encounter would allow the Stamford-based company to prominently feature these two angles.

On the other hand, it would be wise for WWE to push Raquel Rodriguez as a singles star following Liv Morgan's injury, and a big win in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match would surely help her breakthrough on the main roster.

#3. Seth Rollins (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the World Heavyweight Championship

While Cody Rhodes has challenged Brock Lesnar for another showdown, The Beast may refuse the proposition. Given that Rhodes is rumored to feature in the Men's MITB Ladder Match, this may mean that the company is saving the third encounter between the two stars for a later date.

On another note, Seth Rollins became the new World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions. A recent report has revealed that The Beast Incarnate could be the first name to challenge The Visionary for his title.

Hence, Lesnar could refuse Rhodes' challenge only to target Rollins. This could lead to a potential blockbuster clash between the two at Money in the Bank.

#2. Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match - Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Dominik Mysterio, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Edge, Bobby Lashley

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling Another name rumored for this year’s Money In The Bank match is Dominik Mysterio.



Many backstage are high on him and how he has grown as a performer over the last year. Another name rumored for this year’s Money In The Bank match is Dominik Mysterio. Many backstage are high on him and how he has grown as a performer over the last year. https://t.co/qRy4YYJgEe

Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura became the first two names to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match after defeating The Miz and Bronson Reed respectively on Monday's RAW.

Apart from them, several other top names such as Cody Rhodes, Edge, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, and LA Knight are rumored to feature in the mouthwatering clash on July 1.

Furthermore, Dominik Mysterio could also be a part of the MITB Ladder Match, as WWE is reportedly planning to add him to the encounter. However, of all the rumored names, Cody Rhodes and LA Knight are currently the favorites to win the coveted prize.

#1. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

In a shocking turn of events, Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns, costing him and Solo Sikoa their match at WWE Night of Champions. Given how things unfolded, fans can expect a blockbuster tag team match in the coming days.

The company could have The Tribal Chief join forces with The Enforcer to take on The Usos in a tag team match at the upcoming premium live event. If that doesn't happen, Roman may defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jimmy at Money in the Bank.

Are you excited about Money in the Bank 2023? Sound off in the comments section.

