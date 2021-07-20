5 reasons why Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her WWE Money in the Bank contract on RAW

WWE promised that its return would bring shocks and surprises, and after a fantastic Money in the Bank pay-per-view, last night's episode of RAW followed suit.

With Keith Lee making his return to TV, Karrion Kross being called up from NXT, and then Goldberg challenging Bobby Lashley, it was a stacked night of entertainment.

Nikki A.S.H. rounded off the show by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte Flair to become RAW Women's Champion for the first time. A.S.H. won the contract just 24 hours prior and decided to cash in on Charlotte after she had already endured a match with Rhea Ripley.

It was a surprise that A.S.H. was able to cash in her contract successfully so soon after her Money in the Bank victory, and here are just five reasons why it happened.

#5. WWE wanted to round off this week's episode of RAW with a huge shock

As mentioned already, Keith Lee made his return to WWE TV whilst Goldberg was the big shock of the night when he came out to challenge WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley.

WWE had to follow through on the surprises that had been promised. After the RAW Women's Championship rematch was announced, it was clear that either Becky Lynch was returning or Nikki A.S.H. was cashing in.

Earlier in the night, Charlotte fanned the flames that surrounded Becky Lynch's return when she commented on the latter's chants from the WWE Universe and The Man then responded on Twitter.

Of course, this was just another tease from the former RAW Women's Champion, which meant that the only other option that WWE had was to allow A.S.H. to successfully cash in her Women's Championship. The WWE Universe wasn't expecting it since A.S.H. wasn't considered to be on the same level as Charlotte, which meant that there was a huge pop for the star when her music hit.

Flair had already endured a Women's Championship match against Rhea Ripley and was then attacked after the DQ loss, and A.S.H. only had to deliver a splash to secure the win and her first RAW Women's Championship.

Edited by Prem Deshpande