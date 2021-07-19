5 Reasons why Nikki A.S.H. won the WWE Money in the Bank contract

The Women's WWE Money in the Bank ladder match kicked off the main show tonight, and surprisingly, it was Nikki A.S.H. who became Miss Money in the Bank.

Asuka and Alexa Bliss were seen as favorites heading into the match as former winners, whilst Liv Morgan had the babyface backing. But in the end, A.S.H. took advantage of a brawl to climb the ladder and take the briefcase.

Whilst this win came as a surprise since A.S.H. wasn't even considered a dark horse, there are several reasons why the former NXT star could have been booked to win the contract.

#5. Nikki A.S.H. will give Alexa Bliss the WWE Money in the Bank contract

Alexa Bliss wasn't part of the finish to the ladder match since the other superstars buried her under ladders in order to stop her from using her own powers.

A.S.H. has stated many times that she is only "almost" a superhero, whilst Bliss is the one with the powers. The two women were once WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, and Bliss knows how to get into her former friend's head. So expect this story to take quite the turn.

A.S.H. could have been booked to win the match in the same way as Otis the previous year, with the company having no plans for the star to become Champion. Instead, Bliss could use her powers to have her former friend and teammate hand over the contract.

There are no rules against the contract being given to someone else, and although it hasn't been done before, given the push that Bliss has had throughout the WWE ThunderDome era, it's highly likely.

