WWE Money in the Bank Exclusive Roundup (w/ Angelo Dawkins): Breaks character to praise champions before controversial title match, solid prediction for the show

WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins recently competed in one of the best matches this year when The Street Profits and The Usos locked horns for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank 2022. Although Dawkins and his partner Montez Ford couldn't dethrone the champion, the controversial ending to their match has left the door open for another title bout at SummerSlam.

Prior to Money in the Bank, Angelo Dawkins opened up about his backstage experience with The Usos, his favorites, and the lesser-known details about his team's on-screen gimmick. Here, we have compiled some of the most interesting pieces of information that Dawkins shared during his exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Angelo Dawkins breaks character to praise biggest WWE rivals

Angelo Dawkins shares honest opinion on The Usos

Although Street Profits are currently the biggest threat to the Usos' dominant title reign, Dawkins admitted about his respect towards the Bloodline members. He feels it's an honor for him and Ford to be in the same conversation as WWE Tag Teams, the Usos, and the New Day. Outside of their rivalry, Dawkins and Ford look up to the Usos and the New Day. He praised his rival teams and said:

"I mean look, they are second to none, they are definitely at the top of their game. Them and The New Day, even while we were in NXT, The Usos were a team that we were watching. You know back when they were cooler, you know what I'm saying? They were a little okay to be around for a minute. They were like talking to us while we were at NXT and they were like, 'Hey man, when y'all are gonna come up dawg? You already know, everybody already talking about what these matches are gonna be like.'"

He continued:

"But now they got a little, you know what I'm saying? Some bu*****e and stuff. We gonna punch them on the face on Saturday but nah man, they've been at the top of their game for years man and their rivalry with New Day was unmatched. But to be considered a rival to them, now it's awesome." [2:23-3:19]

Dawkins is grateful for his team's opportunities since their arrival on the main roster. The Street Profits have idealized several legendary tag teams in WWE but accept the Usos' unparalleled legacy in the business

#2. Angelo Dawkins bet on the right names ahead of Money in the Bank 2022

Liv Morgan picked up a major win at WWE MITB 2022

Angelo Dawkins picked Liv Morgan as his top favorite to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He was right to bet on the fan-favorite WWE Superstar as she won the coveted briefcase and cashed in the contract later in the night after the SmackDown Women's Championship match. She pinned Ronda Rousey to win the first title of her career.

"Okay okay, got Big Time Becks in there... You know what? I'm gonna go with the underdog nobody's gonna expect but I've seen her at the dungeon a couple of times at TJ and Nattie's gym wrestling and the improvement that she's made has been unreal and unmatched. I'm gonna go with Liv Morgan." [14:34-15:45]

Dawkins also backed Bobby Lashley in his United States Championship match against Theory. The Street Profits member was right as the All Mighty picked up a huge win to become the WWE US Champion for the third time in his career.

#3. Angelo Dawkins responds to Roman Reigns threatening the tag team title feud

Street Profits are prepared for Roman Reigns

It is no secret that the Bloodline members don't hesitate to manipulate the situation in WWE. The Usos have helped Roman Reigns defend his title on multiple occasions, and the Tribal Chief could potentially return the favor as he did against RK-Bro. Angelo Dawkins talked about the Tribal Chief and potentially Paul Heyman interfering in the title match.

"If all of them there, if Paul wants to get involved, go ahead, dog. Be my guest. If Roman wanna get involved, please, please go ahead. We got aye, everybody can get the smoke. The smoke does not discriminate. All right, Roman can get it, Jay gonna get it, Jimmy gonna get it. Paul can get it. Adam Pearce can get it." (4:39 to 5:09)

The Street Profits member was confident about dealing with the situation if Reigns had interfered in their title match. He said that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would have also "received the smoke" if he made an appearance at the recently concluded premium live event.

#4. Angelo Dawkins reveals how Street Profits got their name

Triple H's role in naming Street Profits

Dawkins also talked about how the Street Profits got their name. He was asked if Dawkins or Ford came up with the name or if it was the creative team's idea. Dawkins revealed that it was a mix of all three factors mentioned above. He further acknowledged Triple H's vital role in naming them during their time in NXT. He said:

"It was a combination of all three in a way. We had like a bunch of names sent in and uh this was this is a Triple H decision. You know, in NXT obviously at the time. Shout out to Triple H, but now he was just like, uh, he's like, 'Hey look, here's some, here's the names' and we look and we were like, 'Alright, think the best one looks like Street Profits' and he was like, 'huh, you know I was thinking the same thing,' and I was like, 'Well alright, let's go with that.'" (9:38-10:10)

The Street Profits member believes that his team has no weaknesses. However, he credited himself and Montez Ford for their athleticism and charisma, which he feels is the driving force behind their push on the main roster.

#5. Angelo Dawkins reveals the Usos' strengths and weaknesses

Angelo Dawkins believes Street Profits can dethrone The Usos

Dawkins was asked about the Usos' strengths and weaknesses during the interview. The 3-time champion asserted that the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions could back their claims about dominating the division. However, he feels that Street Profits are the Usos' biggest weakness.

"I mean strengths, they talk a lot and they actually back it up. Weaknesses, Street Profits, we are their kryptonite," said Dawkins. [8:50 to 9:15]

When Jimmy Uso pinned Ford during the Tag Team Title Match at WWE Money in the Bank, the latter managed to get his right shoulder up, which resulted in a controversial finish. It would be fair to say that Street Profits will continue to chase the Usos on the back of the aforementioned finish. The two teams might lock horns in a title rematch at WWE SummerSlam.

