WWE Money in the Bank 2017: 5 Surprises we could see at Money in the Bank

Could there be some surprising finishes considering the timing and build-up? A number of ideas are certainly floating about.

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2017, 16:31 IST

What surprises could we see this coming Sunday at Money in the Bank?

Money in the Bank has easily been one of the most exciting pay per views for WWE over the last few years. Every year, we wonder if the winner of the match will immediately cash in their opportunity for the Championship, and overall the pay per view has consistently been one of the most highly regarded events each year.

This year's event will have a number of exciting talented workers and exciting moments are, no doubt, anticipated. It is difficult to speculate what will happen, and at what moment, and thus there are a number of things that could shock and amaze the viewing audience.

Surprises are very possible, whether they come completely out of the blue or ones that end up rumoured beforehand. Who could appear, and how could their involvement change the course of the evening?

Could there be some surprising finishes considering the timing and build up? A number of ideas are certainly floating about. Here are five surprises that we could witness at this year's Money in the Bank.

#5 Mojo Rawley turns heel

Could the Hype Bros split up?

On this past week's edition of SmackDown Live, fans witnessed the return of Zack Ryder. Ryder wasn't in has been out of action for many months due to an injury, but he finally appeared on screen, reuniting with his Hype Bros tag team partner, Mojo Rawley.

However, after Ryder was hurt, Mojo was without creative direction, and it took some time to come together. This was where the decision for him to win the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal appeared to come from. As hyped as Mojo is, and given how much energy he has, fans got behind the decision.

Now that Ryder has returned, we could see Mojo become frustrated that his partner has come back and taken away whatever momentum he had tried to create. Since Rawley may have to decide whether he wants to pursue individual or tag team championships, he may choose to leave behind the guy that sets him back professionally because he was absent from the ring for so long.