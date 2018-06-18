Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Money In The Bank 2018: Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass, winners, video highlights and analysis

MITB just kicked off in a huge way!

Nikhil Bhaskar
ANALYST
News 18 Jun 2018, 05:03 IST
1.73K

Daniel Bryan faced off against Big Cass
Daniel Bryan faced off against Big Cass

Money in the Bank kicked off with Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

Bryan entered the ring, as usual, to loud cheers and YES! chants from the fired up Chicago crowd, while Cass was drowned by boos on his way down the ramp.

The two kicked things off with a lock-up, with Bryan getting in some kicks and punches before being overpowered by the big man. The submission specialist looked like he wanted to get in an early win, as he tried to get in the heel hook. But Cass demonstrated his power, as he knocked Bryan outside the ring.

Big Cass then took control of the match, using his power to his advantage, taunting the crowd and mocking the 'YES' chants to loud boos. But he could not keep the Flying Goat down for too long though, as the fired-up Chicago crowd got behind their favourite wrestler. Bryan then started to target Cass' problematic left knee, using the ring post to hurt the big man.

After an amazing Hurracanrana takedown, Bryan locked in the YES! lock, looking to get in an early victory, but Cass was able to find the ropes to break up the hold and get out of the ring. This didn't deter Bryan though, as he took down the big man with a huge leap from the top rope.

However, the suicide manoeuvre did not work well for Byran, as Cass was able to take control of the match-up. Cass then took a leaf out of Bryan's book, as he went to the top rope to land a devastating fall-away slam on Bryan. The 7-footer was in full control.

Bryan fired back with some of his patented 'YES' kicks and took Cass down again with an attack on his knee. But Cass fired back with a big boot of his own, which almost won him the match. The big man then locked Bryan up in a torture rack, but Bryan's agility came into the picture as he escaped the hold to land a Flying Knee. He followed it up with a Heel hook, and then it was only a matter of time before Cass tapped out!

Result: Daniel Bryan def. Big Cass via Submission

Definitely an upset, as Big Cass was the betting odds favourite to win!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

