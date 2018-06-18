WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Review: Most Important Moments of the PPV

Here are five of the most important things to take place at the WWE Money in the Bank 2018 pay-per-view event.

Anthony Mango ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 13:49 IST 4.86K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Money in the Bank 2018's most important moments of the night.

With Money in the Bank 2018 in the rearview mirror, the results are in and WWE will start to build toward Extreme Rules as quickly as tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Although every match on the card will factor into the plans in some fashion, there's no doubt that certain elements will be much bigger focal points than others.

Whether it is due to championship implications, surprises, or just sheer importance, if you missed out on Money in the Bank, you'll need to catch up, and we have you covered.

After sifting through the filler and the segments which simply don't resonate as much, here are the five key takeaways from the event that will be the most important going forward—listed in no particular order.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

#5 James Ellsworth costs Asuka the SmackDown Women's Championship

Mellsworth is Money.

Having lost her undefeated streak at WrestleMania and losing a tag team match on SmackDown, Asuka doesn't have the same clout anymore, and if you thought she was going to be restored to her former glory with a championship win here, you were wrong.

Despite Carmella never being booked to be Asuka's equal or superior, WWE opted to forego the obvious conclusion of The Empress of Tomorrow being crowned champion, having her take another pinfall loss.

This didn't come about without some controversy, though, as Asuka was distracted by a returning James Ellsworth, who was dressed in Asuka's attire, including a replica of her mask.

Whether this signals a full return of Ellsworth is still unknown, but the goal of keeping the title on Carmella was accomplished regardless of where he ends up.

Either Paige will take umbrage with this outcome and institute some sort of rematch between the two, or, more likely, Carmella will move on to a new challenger very soon, with or without Ellsworth by her side.