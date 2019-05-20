WWE Money In The Bank 2019: 5 interesting stats coming out of the show

There were a number of interesting stats coming out of Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank was a fantastic show as the company stepped up to the fact that Game of Thrones was their main competition for the night. Of course, there were a number of referee botches throughout and a number of superstar issues since there were an impressive amount of stars busted open, but these things are expected around ladders.

Money in the Bank was the first pay-per-view since WrestleMania and whilst statistics and records are usually made or broken at WWE's biggest show of the year, there were a number of stats coming out of last night's show that WWE probably didn't plan for.

The following article looks at just five interesting statistics that are coming out of Money in the Bank and what this means for the company moving forward.

#5. AJ Styles finally faces the trio

AJ Styles became the first man to face all of The Shield in World Championship matches

Last night at Money in the Bank, AJ Styles challenged Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship for the first time but whilst Styles was unsuccessful in the pursuit of his first Universal title, he did become the first superstar to challenge all three members of The Shield for a World Championship in WWE.

Of course, the only star he was actually able to defeat was Dean Ambrose for the WWE Championship, but he challenged Roman Reigns back at Extreme Rules in 2016 when he was defeated by The Big Dog before Seth Rollins made his return to the ring.

Despite last night's loss to The Architect, Styles and Rollins are expected to remain on the same path in the coming months and given the match that the two stars delivered last night, they could easily be this year's SummerSlam main event.

