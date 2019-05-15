×
WWE Money In The Bank 2019: 5 interesting stats heading into the event 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Stats
3.39K   //    15 May 2019, 19:35 IST

Last year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view was somewhat interesting
Last year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view was somewhat interesting

Money in the Bank takes place this weekend and will see a number of Championship matches taking place since WrestleMania changed the landscape of WWE forever. Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar are no longer the big names in the company since Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch are not only WWE's newest power couple but are also the two biggest Champions.

This weekend Lynch pulls double duty whilst Rollins defends in a fantasy match against AJ Styles, a match that hasn't taken place in more than 13 years and has never taken place in a WWE ring.

As well as these matches there is the Money in the Bank contract ladder matches where this year's Mr and Miss Money in the Bank will be crowned.

#5. Natalya has appeared in more Money in the Bank matches than any other female wrestler

Natalya could lift the Money in the Bank contract this weekend
Natalya could lift the Money in the Bank contract this weekend

The Women's Money in the Bank ladder match has only been an annual occurrence for the past two years, and so far it's seen Carmella and Alexa Bliss lift the briefcase and go on to become Champions.

Natalya has been part at every Money in the Bank contract match that has happened over the past two years, including the match that took place on an episode of SmackDown Live as a rematch after James Ellsworth helped Carmella to win the debut match.

Carmella went on to win that match and create history again, but this means that this weekend Natalya will step into her fourth Money in the Bank ladder match, the most of any other female on the main roster, with some much like Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke making their debut in this match this time around.



