WWE Money in the Bank: 5 Surprises that could happen- New Universal Champion, Big return?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 2.63K // 12 May 2019, 20:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

So much could potentially happen at Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank is a week away and it coincides with the final episode of Game of Thrones. As ill-timed as the show will be, I'm certain that a lot of us in the WWE Universe will be glued to our WWE Network accounts to see who comes out on top at the pay-per-view.

The card is actually not bad at all and the thrill of two ladder matches is impossible to ignore. Two Superstars will ascend to the next level and stand a chance to become top players.

WWE knows that a surprise or two (or five in this case) will draw audiences in, to watch the action continue on RAW and SmackDown Live. And for the same reason, I present before you, surprises that could potentially happen at Money in the Bank.

I look forward to reading your comments and reactions in the section right below.

#5 Drew McIntyre cashes in, becomes the Universal Champion

Through all of his ups and downs, @DMcIntyreWWE fought and clawed his way to #WrestleMania - and the #ScottishPsychopath is READY for @WWERomanReigns. pic.twitter.com/2GrUE2qtpy — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2019

A lot of people believe that Drew McIntyre is ready to be the Universal Champion. He certainly has all of the physical tools necessary to be Champion. He also looks like he belongs on a WWE poster, because of this reason.

So let's assume that he goes on to win Money in the Bank. If he does, he could certainly cash in his contract on the very same night and become the next Universal Champion. And the title picture on the red brand will become very interesting indeed.

This could be why both Rollins and Styles are babyfaces competing for the same prize. Both of them could be Drew McIntyre's prospective opponents in the weeks and months that follow, and since they are all extraordinary performers, the matches will be quite solid indeed.

1 / 5 NEXT