WWE Money In The Bank 2019: 5 Potential Finishes for The Usos vs Daniel Bryan and Rowan

The Usos will challenge Daniel Bryan and Rowan for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a Kickoff Match before Money in the Bank.

Daniel Bryan’s and Rowan will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Usos on the pre-show this Sunday leading into Money In The Bank. There’s a deceptively impressive cluster of talent involved here, between Jimmy and Jey as one of the best tag teams of the last decade, Bryan as one of the best individual performers, and Rowan who has done well as Bryan’s sidekick and had a history of performing nicely opposite smaller performers in tag team scenarios.

Bryan and Rowan won the vacant titles by defeating the Usos less than two weeks ago. Add on that the brothers technically moved to Raw, and all the more so given the placement of this match on the pre-show, the odds are very much in favor of the champs retaining. But how do they retain? Or might WWE, which has been prone to some wild swings in recent weeks, stage a barn burner match and a title change here where fans least expect it? This article takes a look at the possibilities.

#5 Daniel Bryan scores the win

Daniel Bryan picking up the win for his team could balance things between him and Rowan.

Notably, it was Rowan who picked up the fall for his team to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. On paper, this could be seen as a surprise given that Daniel Bryan is the much better established star, though some have theorized that this was a measured step toward establishing Rowan as his equal and getting them over less as a star wrestler and his heater, and rather as a legitimate tag team.

To even the scales, though, it would make some sense for Bryan to pick up the victory for his team at Money In The Bank. Whether that means using the Lebell Lock for a tap out or the running knee that Bryan has gotten over as particularly deadly in this heel run, Bryan defeating one of The Usos to retain the titles for his team is a very real possibility at this Sunday’s show.

