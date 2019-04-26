WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 6 superstars who should be in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 336 // 26 Apr 2019, 09:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A lot of women are ready to take the next step as champions in WWE.

Two years ago, WWE decided to give the women a Money in the Bank match, and history was made. Carmella won the first-ever match, albeit with the help of a chinless wonder and became SmackDown Women's Champion after cashing in on Charlotte Flair after WrestleMania 34.

And last year, Alexa Bliss both won the briefcase and cashed it in on the same night to once again become Raw Women's Champion. While her reign didn't last all that long due to the inevitability of Ronda Rousey becoming champion, it was still a sign from Creative that they still considered Bliss among the top women in WWE.

With Becky Lynch currently holding both belts and set to defend them both at the PPV, it leaves a lot of talented and hungry women waiting in the wings to make their names and join the likes of Bliss and Carmella in the history books.

The Superstar Shake Up also provided new opportunities for the likes of Bayley and Ember Moon as they switched shows. And with the Raw Women's Division lacking credible threats to Lynch, there are still women on the Raw roster who could potentially be champions in the future.

There are a few women who should be excluded in my opinion, for one reason or another. Former winners Bliss and Carmella could be a part of the match, but with limited spots, the two former women's winners shouldn't be in the match. With that being said, here are six women who should certainly be a part of the 2019 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

#6 Bayley

The Hugger needs something of a soft reboot after her recent run.

It was nice to see Bayley come out, stand up for herself and get into Charlotte Flair's face, but unfortunately, the outcome of that match was never in doubt. Bayley looked as good as she ever has in a singles match, but the fact is that Flair will always be pushed over everyone else.

Since Bayley won't be challenging for a title at the PPV, her inclusion into the ladder match is a no-brainer. She needs to both be in the match and to have a strong showing in order to reclaim some momentum. Otherwise, she'll turn into an afterthought with so many talented women currently on the roster and set to join it in the next year.

Bayley still has her fans and since she stuck around after losing the Women's Tag Team titles, she looks better than her former tag team partner. Bayley winning the briefcase would also be fitting since immediately threw her hat into the mix to challenge Lynch.

1 / 6 NEXT