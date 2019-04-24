WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Predicting every competitor for the Women's MITB Ladder match

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 789 // 24 Apr 2019, 18:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MITB

WWE's next PPV, Money in the Bank, will take place on May 19th and with the women's revolution in full swing, this will mark the third time we will crown a Ms. Money in the Bank, with Carmella and Alexa Bliss coming out on the firts two occasions.

This show will also feature not one, but two title defences from Becky Two Belts. So, the entire complexion of the women's division could change at Money in the Bank, and it's hard not to get excited about that.

So without further ado, read along as we look to WWE's next PPV event and predict the eight performers (four from RAW and four from Smackdown) that will be competing to be crowned Ms. Money in the Bank 2019.

#8. Smackdown Live - Carmella

Carmella

A few years ago, Carmella split from the pairing of Enzo & Cass as they moved to the main roster, and many feared it would be the end of her career, however, she has improved immensely since that point. The Princess of Staten Island is now a great character and a more than serviceable in-ring performer.

This year's match could mark her third appearance in the Money in the Bank match after coming away with the first Money in the Bank briefcase (however controversial it may have been).

Whether you like the pairing of R-Truth and Carmella or not, it's hard to not see how entertaining they are, and with Smackdown severely needing depth in the women's singles division, it's time for her to step up.

As we mentioned, Carmella was the winner of the first women's Money in the Bank match, and with others in better positions within WWE, it's unlikely that she would come out on top. But, with her fantastic comedy alongside Truth, she could make for a fun and entertaining addition to this match.

1 / 8 NEXT