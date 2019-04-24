×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Predicting every competitor for the Women's MITB Ladder match

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
789   //    24 Apr 2019, 18:02 IST

MITB
MITB

WWE's next PPV, Money in the Bank, will take place on May 19th and with the women's revolution in full swing, this will mark the third time we will crown a Ms. Money in the Bank, with Carmella and Alexa Bliss coming out on the firts two occasions.

This show will also feature not one, but two title defences from Becky Two Belts. So, the entire complexion of the women's division could change at Money in the Bank, and it's hard not to get excited about that.

So without further ado, read along as we look to WWE's next PPV event and predict the eight performers (four from RAW and four from Smackdown) that will be competing to be crowned Ms. Money in the Bank 2019.

#8. Smackdown Live - Carmella

Carmella
Carmella

A few years ago, Carmella split from the pairing of Enzo & Cass as they moved to the main roster, and many feared it would be the end of her career, however, she has improved immensely since that point. The Princess of Staten Island is now a great character and a more than serviceable in-ring performer.

This year's match could mark her third appearance in the Money in the Bank match after coming away with the first Money in the Bank briefcase (however controversial it may have been).

Whether you like the pairing of R-Truth and Carmella or not, it's hard to not see how entertaining they are, and with Smackdown severely needing depth in the women's singles division, it's time for her to step up.

As we mentioned, Carmella was the winner of the first women's Money in the Bank match, and with others in better positions within WWE, it's unlikely that she would come out on top. But, with her fantastic comedy alongside Truth, she could make for a fun and entertaining addition to this match.

1 / 8 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Sasha Banks Alexa Bliss
Advertisement
Predicting every competitor in the 2019 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match
RELATED STORY
Money in the Bank 2019: Predicting the entire 8-woman field for the MITB ladder match
RELATED STORY
Money in the Bank 2019: Predicting the entire 8-man field for the MITB ladder match
RELATED STORY
Money in the Bank 2019: 7 Early Match Predictions
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank: Ranking the 5 Greatest MITB matches of all time
RELATED STORY
Six WWE superstars with the highest number of Money in the Bank ladder match appearances
RELATED STORY
Money in the Bank 2019: Predicting the entire match card
RELATED STORY
5 shortest Money in the Bank Ladder matches of all-time
RELATED STORY
5 best Money in the Bank Ladder Matches of all-time
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest WWE Money in the Bank Ladder match performers of all-time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us