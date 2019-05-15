WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Predictions: Seth Rollins (c) vs. AJ Styles for Universal Championship

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.52K // 15 May 2019, 08:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Two of the best superstars in the WWE face off at MITB for the Universal Championship.

As soon as the dust settled with the Superstar Shake-Up after WrestleMania 35, the most obvious dream match that fans wanted to see was a match between AJ Styles and the current Universal Champion, Seth Rollins.

The two tagged with Roman Reigns on the first night of the Superstar Shake Up in Raw's main event. The following week, Styles won a pair of matches in order for the right to challenge Rollins at Money in the Bank for the Universal Championship.

It was a dream match that the fans have always wanted to see ever since Styles joined the WWE in 2016. Things came to a head at the contract signing as Styles put Rollins through a table to end the proceedings.

Once the match was made official, the two tagged together against Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley, but lost due to Styles hitting Rollins with an inadvertent 'Phenomenal Forearm.'

Styles said it was meant for Corbin, but Rollins didn't believe him.

The dynamic of the match had some fans torn because both superstars were both beloved babyfaces. The usual heel/face dynamic made it difficult for some fans to truly root for one man or the other. Even WWE wanted fans to pick a side.

Whose side are you on?



RETWEET : Seth Rollins



LIKE : AJ Styles#WWE pic.twitter.com/yC2u7fdF84 — WWE (@WWE_NEWS_NBC) May 6, 2019

Things have come to a head each week leading up to MITB and on the last episode of Raw before the PPV, both men spoke about the first match they had against each other in 2006. Both Superstars respected each other but also mentioned that they were now different men than they were over 13 years ago.

"15 years ago, I did look up to @AJStylesOrg... But when the dust settles on Sunday, it's gonna be AJ Styles looking up to me." - @WWERollins #RAW #MITB pic.twitter.com/QeCFpuxiFL — WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2019

Advertisement

Styles responded by saying once again that it was a forearm meant for Baron Corbin and not for Rollins. Regardless of that, he was going to do whatever he could to make Raw his show and the Universal Championship his.

While postponing the inevitable showdown between Styles and Rollins would have given it higher stakes, WWE is going ahead with the match with Styles as Rollins' first challenger after winning the title at WrestleMania 35.

For that reason and the fact that Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar for the title, I cannot see Rollins dropping the title at Money in the Bank. Rollins and Styles should have a great match, but in the end, 'the Beastslayer' will defeat 'the Phenomenal One.'

I'm also interested to see if there will be post-match antics, with either Styles completely turning heel or with having the Good Brothers attack Rollins after the match. Either way, Rollins will win and the feud may continue past MITB.