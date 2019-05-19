×
WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Predictions: Steel Cage Match - Shane McMahon vs The Miz 

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
265   //    19 May 2019, 19:58 IST

Shane McMahon vs The Miz
Shane McMahon vs The Miz

WWE Money in the Bank 2019 is now only hours away. Possibly one of the most exciting pay-per-views of the year for WWE, Money in the Bank showcases a unique opportunity presented to wrestlers to challenge for the Championship of their choice by cashing it in at the right time.

Also Read: WWE Money in the Bank is on tonight, and to know where and how to see it click here.

One of the matches set to take place is between the WWE Chairman's son, the SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon and the A-List Superstar The Miz in a Steel Cage Match.

The two have been on a collision course for a while. Shane McMahon and The Miz were tag team partners for a long while and together they even held the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles. However, when they lost them and then failed to gain them back, things changed, fast.

Shane McMahon attacked the Miz from behind and even laid hands on his father, George Mizanin. The two Superstars had an intense rivalry which apparently culminated at WrestleMania 35. While the Miz was able to dominate Shane McMahon for the majority of the match, he was pinned after he Superplexed Shane McMahon from the top of a camera podium. Neither men moved to make the pin, but due to the way that they had fallen, the pinfall saw Miz lose.

However, things were not over between them.

In the past few weeks, we have seen Shane McMahon and the Miz clash multiple times, with Shane taking the help of Elias and The B-Team.

Now, the two are set to meet in a match inside a Steel Cage. The time has come for Miz to be able to put hands on Shane again, and that's exactly what will happen in the match, as the Miz will look to dominate him inside the cage. While Shane will be trying to use dirty tactics with the help of B-Team, Miz will be able to win this match and gain redemption.

WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Steel Cage Match Predicted Winner: The Miz.

Also Read: 5 WWE Superstars who had unexpected jobs after leaving WWE

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank The Miz Shane McMahon
