5 WWE Superstars who had unexpected jobs after leaving WWE

Wrestling. It is not a job for just anyone, even more so if the said person is employed at WWE. The dedication and love that the art of wrestling requires is more than most people can spare. Thus, those who work in the sport end up spending their entire lives in the job.

However, there are exceptions to every rule.

Wrestling does not really help provide skills which may be a part of a regular person's job. So, when wrestlers leave WWE and start working in new jobs, most of the time it is in a different sort of role such as acting, becoming a trainer or coach, commentator, or something of the ilk.

There are some wrestlers, however, who after leaving WWE took up some unexpected jobs. In this article, we will be talking about 5 such WWE wrestlers.

#5 'Kane' Glenn Jacobs - Mayor

Kane has gone a long way from where he was once

Let's start with the most obvious one.

The Big Red Machine was one of the fiercest Superstars in WWE. The Devil's Favorite Demon spent a large part of his WWE career terrorizing the other WWE Superstars by coming off as an insane person, who could drag them to hell. His expression and height of 7 feet only added to his notoriety.

Kane debuted in his most prominent role as the brother of the Undertaker and the two have been involved in some legendary feuds spanning more than two decades. Despite having supreme in ring skills, Kane, as a gimmick, was always shown to have severe emotional trauma. This has in fact been the basis for most of the storylines that the former World Heavyweight Champion was involved in.

No one ever thought that following his WWE career, Kane would be going to run for office, and not only run, but also win.

Currently, Kane is the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

While he has not officially left WWE, he is still only a part-time wrestler when his duties as mayor spare him.

It would be unthinkable for anyone who saw Kane perform in WWE that he would be a mayor at some point in his life. For reference, this is the same person, who, in one of his segments in WWE, attacked Vince McMahon's son Shane, handcuffed him to the ring post, and hooked up jumper cables to his nether regions to electrocute him.

From there to mayor... it's been a journey.

