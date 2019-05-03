Every WWE Superstar at the first WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Where are they now?

WrestleMania 21: Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE is home to numerous concept matches, but very few are as intriguing a concept as the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Started off as a special match held annually at WrestleMania, the match was so popular that WWE decided to make it a separate pay-per-view altogether.

One of the top annual pay-per-view events of WWE, the match type has given several memorable moments to the WWE Universe over the years. The brutality that the WWE Superstars put themselves through for each moment in that match cannot be overlooked.

Be it Shelton Benjamin falling from a ladder in the ring to a ladder on the outside, to Ric Flair falling calamitously from the top of the ladder while the WWE Universe cringed, most of the moments are unforgettable.

The WWE Superstars who are lucky enough to win the match achieve another status in legend. While recently there have been stars who have been unable to successfully cash in the briefcase, in the beginning getting the briefcase was almost always a guarantee of a WWE Superstar becoming WWE Champion.

In this article, we are going to take a look at every WWE Superstar who was part of the first-ever WWE Money in the Bank Ladder match, and then examine where they are now.

#1 Edge

Edge in the Money in the Bank ladder match

The winner of the first-ever WWE Money in the Bank ladder match, there is a reason that Edge earned the nickname -- The Ultimate Opportunist.

A veteran of the ladder match, Edge was at home in the bout and was able to pull off the impressive win. He knocked Benoit off with a steel chair and took the win for himself.

Edge is now retired due to a neck injury which puts his life at risk if he were to take one more bump.

He is one half of the Edge and Christian show on the WWE Network and has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

He occasionally stars in movies, with his last appearance on the Silver Screen coming in 2016. He is a start in television series' with him being a regular on Vikings.

#2 Christian

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Christian

The other half of the Edge and Christian show, the former Tag Team Champion was also a part of the match, with his bodyguard Tyson Tomko.

He was not able to win the match despite assistance from Tomko.

He retired in 2014, three years after Edge, having won the World Heavyweight Title during that time.

Other than being a part of the Edge and Christian show, he also regularly appears in movies and makes brief appearances on television shows as well.

