WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Predictions: The Usos vs Daniel Bryan & Rowan - Will a Raw team dethrone the SmackDown Tag Team Champions?

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 44 // 20 May 2019, 00:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Usos won't let the SmackDown tag division be disgraced by Daniel Bryan & Rowan

SmackDown's tag team division is currently in the early stages of its rebuilding process. It was already in trouble after losing the Usos to Raw, splitting the Bar in the Superstar Shake-Up, and the New Day temporarily withdrawing from the division with Kofi Kingston as the WWE Champion and Big E out with an injury.

But a few weeks ago, the then SmackDown Tag Team Champions the Hardy Boyz were forced to relinquish their titles after Jeff Hardy suffered an injury.

Cut to a week later, and Shane McMahon crowned new champions without any kind of tournament or championship match. The New Daniel Bryan and his associate Rowan were then handed the titles, but in the middle of their celebration, they were interrupted by the Usos.

Jimmy and Jey Uso were a mainstay on the Blue Brand since the brand split occurred, and it wouldn't be a difficult argument to make that they helped carry the brand through the highs and the lows.

They felt insulted when Bryan and Rowan were handed the titles, feeling that all the hard work they put into SmackDown over the past few years had been thrown away by Shane McMahon.

Because of that, they demanded a championship match, forcing Bryan and Rowan to defend the belts the same night they won them. They did so successfully, but the feud continued, leading to a six-man tag match this past Tuesday.

The Usos and their cousin Roman Reigns faced off against the champions and Elias in a losing effort, leading to tonight's match up.

Who will win?

Though Bryan didn't regain his WWE Championship, the Planet's Champion now sits atop another division, thanks in part to Shane McMahon and his enforcer Rowan. The Usos are one of the greatest teams in professional wrestling right now, and some would argue that they're the #1 team.

However, that doesn't guarantee them a victory, as we saw in their match a few weeks back. With Rowan's immense power and the craftiness of Daniel Bryan, the tag team champions are clearly a force to be reckoned with, and won't be going away any time soon.

Prediction: Daniel Bryan & Rowan will retain the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles.