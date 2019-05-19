WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Predictions: Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio - Will Rey Mysterio's son be involved?

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 281 // 19 May 2019, 23:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio

WWE Money in the Bank is finally here, and now that it has arrived there's a lot at stake at the pay-per-view.

The United States Title will be on the line when Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio face each other at the WWE Money in the Bank PPV. Ever since Samoa Joe became the WWE United States Champion he has been on an unstoppable roll. In fact, he has faced and conquered almost every opponent that he has encountered.

Rey Mysterio has had the misfortune of being that opponent on occasions. At WWE WrestleMania 35, the two wrestlers faced each other in a match for the United States Title.

However, it was not to be Rey Mysterio's day. He was not successful in pushing away Samoa Joe, and instead succumbed to the Coquina Clutch in a matter of minutes of the match starting.

Since then, Mysterio has not stopped tracking Joe's footsteps, determined to be the one who is able to break through Joe's seemingly impregnable defence to become the new WWE United States Champion.

With Mysterio's son, Dominick, also being a bigger and bigger presence in his father's storylines, it appears to only be a matter of time before Samoa Joe is able to drag Rey Mysterio's son into the storyline in some manner. Given the way he involved AJ's wife Wendy into the story, it is not beyond the realm of possibility.

In all probability, the two will battle at WWE Money in the Bank, with Rey Mysterio actually getting the advantage for once using his speed. Dominick, present at ringside to encourage his father, might get involved with Joe and that would lead to a distraction with the help of which Mysterio is able to pick up the win.

There's a lot of scope for further development in this story.

Prediction: Rey Mysterio