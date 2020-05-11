There were some baffling decisions made at Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank showcased one of the most unique contract ladder matches in history as the men and the women battled it out at WWE Headquarters and were joined by several interesting guests.

Bruce Prichard, John Laurinaitis, and even Vince McMahon and his daughter Stephanie made cameo appearances as the six men and six women Superstars fought their way to the roof of Titan Tower for the Money in the Bank contracts.

Earlier in the night, there were four Championships on the line as well as two seemingly thrown together matches that were added at the last minute to include a few more faces on the card.

WWE has been able to pull it out of the bag quite impressively over the past few months in the absence of live crowds, but whilst last night's event was another success for WWE, there were still some baffling booking decisions made.

#5. Tamina vs Bayley could have had a better ending

Lacey Evans was obviously busy looking to pick up the Money in the Bank contract, but WWE had so many creative options at their disposal that could have extended this feud and teased a potential one between Sasha Banks and Bayley, but this didn't happen.

Instead, Tamina chased Banks around the ring and looked to perform another Samoan Drop on Bayley before she was slowly rolled up by the champion for the victory. If a rollup win out of nowhere was what WWE was looking for, then it should have come in a different form because Bayley had a few issues getting Tamina over.

The fact that the ending was slowed down so much meant that many fans thought Tamina would kick out and instead of making her look strong, this finish did the complete opposite.