WWE Money in the Bank kicked off with the New Day's SmackDown Tag Team Title defense against three other teams. The kickoff show saw Jeff Hardy defeat Cesaro in the second match since his return to WWE.

The New Day (c) vs. Miz & Morrison vs. the Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party - SmackDown Tag Team title match

The New Day retains!

Kofi Kingston and Gran Metalik started us off and soon enough it turned into a high flying match. Big E tagged in and was stopped by the Forgotten Sons' Jaxson Ryker. Despite it being a No DQ match, the referee sent Ryker off.

Metalik was legal and hit Morrison with a huge Hurricanrana. Metalik and Big E faced each other before Lucha House Party double team Big E and hit him with dual splashes, but the Forgotten Sons broke things up. Metalik hit a huge splash on Big E, but Big E caught him and hit the Big Ending for the win, while Dorado was taken out by Kofi.

Result: The New Day def. Miz & Morrison, the Forgotten Sons & Lucha House Party to retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles

Match rating: A

Backstage, Lacey Evans said that she had memorized the WWE HQ layout to gain an advantage in the upcoming ladder match.

Drew McIntyre was being called the underdog by Caruso backstage, even though he's the WWE Champ. Drew said that he is going to break Seth's jaw with the Claymore tonight.

R-Truth was out followed by MVP who was wearing Black Panther-inspired in-ring gear. Truth and MVP got into an argument about who was the OG baller before Bobby Lashley came out and sent MVP home before taking his place in the match with Truth.

Bobby Lashley vs. R-Truth

Lashley got an easy win

Truth tried to escape right away but was caught by Lashley who flattened him in the corner. Lashley hit a spine buster and sent Truth down.

Bobby Lashley tried for a Suplex but Truth reversed it and hit Scissor Kick. Lashley hit the Spear for the easy win at Money In The Bank.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. R-Truth

Match rating: C

Baron Corbin appeared in a video saying that he will win the Money in the Bank briefcase for the second time.

"King Money in the Bank". Does it have a ring to it? 🤔#MITB @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/KHR0hsOWNs — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 10, 2020

Backstage, Bayley said she didn't blame Sasha for their loss on Friday but Sasha didn't look too pleased with the champ.