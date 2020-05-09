WWE Money In The Bank 2020: 5 Interesting facts heading into the PPV

There are some interesting facts surrounding this year's Money in the Bank

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view takes over both The Performance Center and WWE HQ in Stanford Connecticut on Sunday night for one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Each year, WWE crown two Money in the Bank winners and these two Superstars will then have a full calendar year to cash in their contract on a World Champion of their choice. The Superstars will also be able to pick and choose the perfect moment to do so to give themselves the best chance of victory.

In the past, there has only been four unsuccessful Money in the Bank cash ins since WrestleMania 21 when the concept became a reality, which means that luck is on the side of whoever manages to climb the ladder and retrieve the contract.

The Money in the Bank ladder matches aren't the only ones that are set to take place this weekend since Braun Strowman, The New Day, Bayley and Drew McIntyre will also be on hand to defend their Championships.

Whilst this is the second pay-per-view event to take place without an audience at WWE's Performance Center, it's also expected to be a show that delivers, but ahead of the event, here are some useful facts to know.

#5 The Forgotten Sons first main roster title match

The Forgotten Sons recently made their main roster debut following WrestleMania and the trio has already been handed their first Championship opportunity on the main roster.

The New Day will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against John Morrison and The Miz, The Lucha House Party, and The Forgotten Sons on Sunday night. The trio was formed in NXT in 2018 but given the depth in the Tag Team Division down in the Black and Gold brand, it comes as no surprise that this is the first Championship match that the trio has been given the chance to compete in on the main roster.

Back at TakeOver: XXV, Blake and Steve Culter represented their team in a fatal four-way ladder match for the vacant NXT Tag Team Championships, but even though Jaxson Ryker interfered, the team was still unsuccessful.

Wesley Blake is a former NXT Tag Team Champion, but his stint alongside Culter and Ryker hasn't been as successful. That being said, the trio could mark their first main roster pay-per-view appearance by becoming Champions this weekend at Money In The Bank.