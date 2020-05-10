Who will walk out of Money in the Bank with the SmackDown Women's Championship?

The fall out from last month's WrestleMania pay-per-view has allowed Tamina to become a shock challenger for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank PPV.

In recent weeks, the former 24/7 Champion has been forced to feud with both Sasha Banks and Bayley headed into this weekend's show. However, she was the one who had the final say when she pinned the Women's Champion this past week on SmackDown.

Tamina has been part of WWE's main roster for a decade and has never been able to win a Women's Championship. Could the tide be about to turn for the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka? Or could Bayley and Sasha Banks have one last trick up their sleeves this weekend?

#5. Bayley retains the SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley won the SmackDown Women's Championship back in 2019 when she turned up on the blue brand with a new hair cut and a new attitude. In the past, Bayley was seen as a pushover by the other women in the locker room, but this mindset has now changed since the Sasha Banks and she have dominated SmackDown for almost a year.

The two women have laid waste to all of the other who have stood in their path, including Lacey Evans and Naomi, and it appears that Tamina could be the next name on that list.

There is a hint of a storyline brewing between Sasha Banks and Bayley, and this would only make sense if the company was able to keep the title on Bayley heading into SummerSlam and continue to tease this split. The former NXT Women's Champion will likely find a way past her latest challenger, but it's also likely that it won't be within the rules.