WWE Money In The Bank 2021: 5 Biggest news stories - John Cena returns, 14-time Champion crowned 

Money in the Bank was the first WWE pay-per-view in more than a year to be presented in front of a capacity crowd. The WWE Universe was promised surprises as the company made their return to the road and several stars were expected to make their return.

Whilst the card only included seven matches, WWE was still able to ensure that there were enough surprises throughout the night as well as some solid wrestling.

The United States, Intercontinental, SmackDown Women's and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships were not on the line. All other main roster championships were contested and there were several title changes.

There is some big news coming out of this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, so here are just five of the biggest stories circulating today.

#5. John Cena returns to WWE for the first time in more than a year

John Cena was last seen in a WWE ring when he was defeated by The Fiend in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match back at WrestleMania 36. The former 16-time world champion has kept himself busy outside the ring throughout the ThunderDome era. However, he noted that he was far from finished in his WWE career.

Roman Reigns was able to retain his Universal Championship last night at Money in the Bank before John Cena made his long-overdue return. The former champion made his way to the ring to an impressive pop and didn't even have to say a word to Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has brushed aside every challenger in his way over the past 11 months. It now appears that SummerSlam will see John Cena challenge for the biggest prize in the company.

Several returns were teased for last night's show, including Becky Lynch herself making it clear that she was in Fort Worth and Goldberg being expected to appear. WWE definitely chose the right superstar to make his return and kick off the next era of the company. Whilst fans chanted for Becky Lynch throughout the show, the crowd was more than happy to accept John Cena as the returnee in her place.

Edited by Jack Cunningham