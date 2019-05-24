WWE Money in the Bank: 3 Likes and 4 Dislikes of the PPV

The official Money in the Bank poster

What an interesting PPV this turned out to be. I would have to say Money in the Bank was full of botches till halfway through the show. It certainly showed that WWE has a lack of consistency in their product.

There were good moments in some parts of the PPV, although the ending will surely go down as something extremely controversial. It does make you wonder at times whether WWE really is trying to improve the product or just continuing to phone it in.

On a better note, it seemed that Vince McMahon was not there tonight or he was keeping himself off camera (to be in the gorilla position). It certainly made a nice change seeing The Game acting as the Authority figure on camera.

Due to how much of a mixed bag the show was, I am going to discuss 3 things I liked and 4 that I disliked about the PPV. As usual, leave your feedback in the comments.

#3 Liked: The correct winner for almost every match

Bayley wins the Smackdown Women's title

As strange as this sounds, I was actually very impressed with how WWE booked this pay per view. The winner for almost every match was actually the correct choice, with only two that I was seriously questioning why the outcome was different.

While this PPV had its moments of controversial things, WWE did the right thing in having Bayley win MITB, then cash in on Charlotte later on. It's about time Bayley got back on top of the mountain and proved she can be a top player. It seems WWE may have wanted her to become the first Women's Grand Slam Champion.

Personally, I don't think it was done to get at Sasha Banks. Sure, WWE may have rubbed salt into the wounds by mentioning Banks during the post-match interview, but I think Bayley was trying to pay The Boss respect for helping her along the way. WWE is aware of their need to create more top female athletes and Bayley is a top performer.

There is no Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Ronda Rousey or Sasha Banks there to contend with, so WWE is trying to build up the talent they have finally.

It just needs better execution by building several superstars up at once such as Ember Moon, Asuka, Naomi and Nikki Cross. This way, there will be women constantly ready to challenge for the Women's championship on either brand.

Also at the PPV, Becky Lynch retaining the Raw Women's title over Lacey Evans, Seth Rollins retaining the Universal title over AJ Styles and Kofi Kingston retaining the WWE title over Kevin Owens, were all the correct outcome of these respective matches.

Roman Reigns defeating Elias in a squash match was the correct choice, only because The Drifter isn't a credible threat to anyone yet. Tony Nese retaining his Cruiserweight title was the right decision also.

Other winners were The Usos defeating Daniel Bryan and Rowan on the preshow, Shane McMahon beat The Miz, and Brock Lesnar won the Mens MITB briefcase and Rey Mysterio beat Samoa Joe.

Most of the outcomes here (except the Men's MITB match) were good. I believe that their is a reason behind these things happening. We are sure to learn what the reasons are exactly over the next few weeks on WWE TV.

