WWE Money in the Bank: 3 underrated superstars who could win the men's MITB match this year

MITB 2019

The post-WrestleMania storylines are gradually developing. Following the Superstar Shake-up, we saw several superstars swap brands. The Superstar Shake-up enabled Vince McMahon's billion dollar company to produce new rivalries.

Money in the Bank is the upcoming pay-per-view of WWE, and the excitement is rising every week. With three weeks left for the event, the company is aiming to provide some blockbuster bouts.

Already, four matches are confirmed for Money in the Bank. Roman Reigns will square off with Elias, while AJ Styles will challenge the Universal Champion, Seth Rollins. The double champion Becky Lynch will defend the red belt against Lacey Evans and the blue belt against Charlotte Flair on the same night.

The main attraction of Money in the Bank is the ladder match which happens every year. Several competitors fight for the Money in the Bank briefcase in a ladder match, and the winner gets an opportunity to cash in the contract anytime. Since the women's Money in the Bank match began in 2017, there will be two ladder matches.

Money in the Bank is scheduled to be held at XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, next month. Besides some top-tier superstars, some underrated superstars could surprisingly win the match, as it is a ladder match.

Here we discuss three underutilized superstars who could win the Money in the Bank match this year.

#3 Andrade

Andrade and Zelina Vega

Andrade is an underestimated superstar who could surprise everyone by winning the Money in the Bank match. The former NXT Champion did not have a singles match at the Show of Shows, but he swapped brands after WrestleMania. Interestingly, Andrade went back to SmackDown Live this week, and he will stay on the blue brand.

Andrade was a colossal figure in NXT as he dominated the developmental brand over two years. He had memorable bouts with Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, Tommaso Ciampa, and many more. Apart from winning the NXT Championship, he also won the Match of the Year in 2018.

Unfortunately, Andrade failed to replicate the same success on the main roster. He has been underutilized after making his debut last year. Considering his dexterity in the squared circle, he deserves to be a top guy of the blue brand. Andrade is competent enough to be the WWE World Champion, and it will not be surprising if he wins the Money in the Bank match.

