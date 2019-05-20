WWE Money in the Bank: 5 Reasons why Rey Mysterio became US Champion in under two minutes

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 299 // 20 May 2019, 06:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

And ladies and gentlemen, we have a brand new champion

WWE Money in the Bank is underway and it's been a newsworthy show already. Bayley is Miss Money in the Bank for the year 2019 and the night promises to have many more surprises in store.

The first Championship switch of the night has happened already and it seemed to happen in no time at all. Rey Mysterio is the United States Champion, a title that came to WWE from WCW, the promotion where he first became a household name and he achieved this in 1.40 minutes.

But why did WWE decide to cut the reign of Samoa Joe short and put the title around Mysterio's waist? In this article, we explore 5 reasons why the title change could have potentially happened.

As always, I invite your thoughts and views in the comments below.

#5 The unfortunate mid-match botch

Controversial but your new us champion @reymysterio! And a broken nose for @SamoaJoe this rivalry is not over by a long shot pic.twitter.com/mQnXyG3Xim — EHOWB2018 (@EHOWB2018) May 19, 2019

In case you watched the match, you certainly know that Samoa Joe possibly broke his nose in the middle of the contest.

Of course, Samoa Joe is tough as nails and I am pretty certain that there was no way that he would have willingly brought the match to an early finish. But there is a protocol to be followed in WWE and I'm guessing injuries are a major convern.

And therefore, the match may have been brought to an early finish. This is a shame in itself because the two men involved in the match are both veterans and could have torn the house down, if they were allowed to tell a story. But then such accidents are a part of the business and the feud is clearly far from done, right now.

Samoa Joe may not be the Champion anymore after Money in the Bank. But he is very much in the title picture.

1 / 5 NEXT