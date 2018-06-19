WWE Money In The Bank Report Card - June 17, 2018

Find out how the ten matches on this card graded out!

Somehow Braun Strowman climbed the ladder while Kofi Kingston was on his back..

Many people (including myself) call Money In The Bank the "Fifth Major" of WWE pay per views. That means that Money In The Bank belongs in the upper echelon of the "Big Four" of WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series.

Last night's edition of Money In The Bank was no exception as it provided some major moments including a contract cash-in, a 30-minute war for the WWE Championship, and a Monster In The Bank.

The landscape definitely changed after last night's pay per view, and it will be interesting to see what direction certain feuds go as we head towards Extreme Rules next month and SummerSlam in August.

Overall, Money In The Bank was a very solid pay per view. There were only a couple of matches that didn't quite make the grade; while there were some surprising matches that excelled including the opening match.

As always with the report card, the best grade a match or segment can earn is an A+. On the flip side, the worst grade a segment can earn is an F.

Let's kick things off with a rematch that was much better than the first...

Daniel Bryan d. Big Cass

Daniel Bryan proved once again that everyone is the same size when laying on the mat

When I saw that a rematch between Daniel Bryan and Big Cass would be on the card for Money In The Bank, I got worried for a couple of reasons. One, their match at Backlash was subpar at best and two, I was afraid Cass would win to set up a rubber match that nobody was asking for.

Fortunately, neither of my fears came true in this opening match. Not only did Daniel Bryan come out victorious in the rematch against Big Cass, it was a pretty decent match too.

There was some good psychology in the match with Bryan working on Cass' knee again, and that came into play throughout the match. There were some great moments where Cass had nearfalls as well.

In the end, Bryan had worked over Cass' knee so much that Cass had no choice but to tap out when Bryan applied the heel hook in the middle of the ring.

GRADE: B