×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Mount Rushmore of the 1990s

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
195   //    26 May 2019, 12:36 IST

The iconic match between 'the Hitman' and 'the Heartbreak Kid' would go on to set things up further for the 'Monday Night Wars'
The iconic match between 'the Hitman' and 'the Heartbreak Kid' would go on to set things up further for the 'Monday Night Wars'

WWF was in a strange place at the start of the 1990s. They were still the leader in professional wrestling and Hulk Hogan was still the biggest wrestling star in the world. WCW was around but wouldn't be a threat to the WWF until the middle of the decade.

As the decade began, Hogan was starting to cede some main-event spotlight to others like the Ultimate Warrior and the Undertaker. But once Hogan left and several others followed him to WCW, it left WWF in a weird spot.

Its roster was filled with legit Superstars like Mr. Perfect, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels but also many occupation-based gimmicks like the Goon, Repo Man, Duke 'the Dumpster' Droese and Isaac Yankem, DDS.

Gone were the larger-than-life stars like Warrior, Hogan and Randy Savage. Half of the roster could have answered your phone call to either fix your plumbing or teach you math.

Once stars like Hart and Michaels started to be featured instead of the muscle-bound stars like Warrior and Hogan, the mid-90s started WWE on the path that would eventually lead to the Attitude Era.

While the decade obviously finished off in a much different way than it started, there were certainly Superstars that helped carry the company during various points of the '90s.

Although Mount Rushmore itself only has four heads at the top of the monument, here are five superstars that would be a part of a Mount Rushmore for WWF/WWE in the 1990s.

#5 The Undertaker

The Undertaker is the greatest gimmick of all time.
The Undertaker is the greatest gimmick of all time.

Once The Undertaker debuted at Survivor Series in 1990, it changed wrestling forever. While most of the former superstars were athletic guys who had normal characters, the Undertaker was a truly unique gimmick and character and was something that was completely different than anything that was being done at the time.

Advertisement

Even though he is still technically active today, his career has spanned 30 years with the WWE. He's lived through every era in the WWE since his debut and he managed to adapt his craft and character with each era change.

Although I was never a huge fan of the 'American Badass' version of his character, he still kept up with all of the young up and comers like Randy Orton, Triple H, John Cena, Edge and Batista during the 2000s.

Since his gimmick was so unique, it ultimately became so popular that he was turned into a face early in the 90s.

The sign of a truly amazing performer is not only their ability to adapt but also the ability to play both a heel or a face and play them well.

'Taker did just that in the '90s. He also proved that a man of his size could be extremely agile with his moves off of the ropes.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
The Rockers D-Generation X Shawn Michaels Stone Cold Steve Austin History of WWE
Advertisement
Exclusive: Marty Jannetty talks winning the Intercontinental Title, tagging with Shawn Michaels & more
RELATED STORY
5 shocking WWE title changes that technically never happened
RELATED STORY
5 Best No. 18 Entries in the Royal Rumble
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who were fired because of bad attitude
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Main Event Pairs Forever Linked Together
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Whose WrestleMania Debut Deserves a Do-Over
RELATED STORY
Top 5 tag team breakups of all time in WWE
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestlers Shawn Michaels is Good Friends With and 2 He Probably Doesn't Like
RELATED STORY
WWE History: 5 groups that were the highlight of the Attitude Era
RELATED STORY
Why the legacy of WWE legend Shawn Michaels can never be replicated
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us