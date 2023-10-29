WWE to move its headquarters from the U.S. to Saudi Arabia? Vince McMahon's comments explored

Has Vince McMahon and WWE found a new headquarters for the company? The founder of the global phenomenon has given us some insights regarding his company.

Recently, Vince McMahon and The Undertaker were in attendance at the Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to watch the boxing bout between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

The duo did an interview with "MMA Junkie" ahead of the fight. WWE's headquarters are currently in Stamford, CT. However, in this interview, McMahon claimed WWE had found a new home.

"Well this is our home now. This is — it's been pronounced — this is our home, WWE's home." [1:00-1:06]

The former boss even gave a reason why he feels Saudi Arabia is the new home of the company.

"Well, I think they're doing so much. I mean they're delving into the superior aspects of all of sports and entertainment. Everything that's the best in the world is going to be here." [0:22-0:36]

The next big event or event of even more importance to him in Saudi Arabia is the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. It will take place on November 4 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Vince McMahon played a huge role in giving TKO a huge deal

Vince McMahon is one of the most influential businessmen in the world. The former WWE champion proved that once again by doing some huge business for Saudi Arabia.

The UFC had tried to enter Saudi Arabia for a long time, but somehow could not get a way in. According to Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon used his relationship with the Saudi government to get them a big deal.

"Those in WWE had told us that Vince was involved in UFC’s new deal with Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia had been interested in MMA in the past, and had made a huge offer to Khabib Nurmagomedov to come out of retirement, but Nurmagomedov decided against it. But Vince’s relationships there helped UFC close a similar big money deal.”

The formation of TKO has certainly looked to benefit both parties. It is interesting to see what more this partnership can achieve in the future.