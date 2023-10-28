WWE: Vince McMahon involved in securing major UFC deal with Saudi Arabia - Reports

The latest reports suggest that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon played a significant role in closing a UFC deal with Saudi Arabia.

The Stamford-based promotion and the MMA promotion officially merged to form TKO Group Holdings on September 12th. The merger has reportedly led to McMahon holding veto power in TKO, allowing him to participate in UFC decision-making.

Despite fans on social media expressing skepticism about McMahon's influence on the UFC, it seems he has secured a lucrative deal for the promotion.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McMahon's ties to the Saudi government helped the UFC close a "big money deal", similar to WWE's existing agreement with the Middle Eastern country.

The MMA promotion may be organizing a large event in Saudi Arabia, where it earns a lot of money hosting Fight Night events. The Middle Eastern country has confirmed that a UFC Fight Night event will take place in March 2024.

"Those in WWE had told us that Vince was involved in UFC’s new deal with Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia had been interested in MMA in the past and had made a huge offer to Khabib Nurmagomedov to come out of retirement but Nurmagomedov decided against it. But Vince’s relationships there helped UFC close a similar big money deal.”

Only time will tell if former WWE CEO Mr. McMahon will use his star power to influence good deals for the Ultimate Fighting Championship and spread the sport across various countries.

What did you think of Vince McMahon's involvement in closing a deal for UFC? Sound off in the comments section below.

