  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Brock Lesnar
  • WWE Must Bring Back This Former Heavyweight Champion After 34 Months To Face Brock Lesnar

WWE Must Bring Back This Former Heavyweight Champion After 34 Months To Face Brock Lesnar

By Jitesh Puri
Published Aug 06, 2025 18:22 GMT
Brock Lesnar might face a great threat soon
Brock Lesnar might face a great threat soon (Image credit: WWE.com)

Brock Lesnar sent thrill waves throughout the world of professional wrestling with his shocking return at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Could a ghost from his past return to start a feud with him soon?

Ad

John Cena and Cody Rhodes squared off in an amazing Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The 17-time World Champion lost his title after a tough competition. Following the bout, he stayed inside the ring to share a moment with the fans in MetLife Stadium. To everyone's surprise, Brock Lesnar returned after two years to hit his longtime rival with a brutal F5.

While a feud with The Cenation Leader seems to be in the plans, the company might just bring back Daniel Cormier to feud with The Beast Incarnate.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier seemed to be in the plans

Ad

Fans may know that both Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier had very successful careers in mixed martial arts. The two are former UFC World Heavyweight Champions, and Cormier is one of the only four UFC fighters to hold two championships at the same time.

In 2019, after his monumental victory over Stipe Miocic, DC had an intense confrontation with The Beast Incarnate, who emerged from the audience that night. Unfortunately, the two never faced each other inside the octagon. WWE might be the company where it finally happens.

Ad

Daniel Cormier has a history in WWE

While most fans know DC from his time as a UFC fighter, he is one of the fighters who have also appeared on WWE television in recent years.

Fans might remember that Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle had one of the most heated feuds, leading to a Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules, which took place on October 8, 2022. The two were ready to tear each other apart under extreme stipulation, and Daniel Cormier volunteered as the special guest referee to officiate the fight.

Ad

Considering that the appearance went well, the gates may always be open for him to appear for Triple H's promotion again. If that's the case, Brock Lesnar will be the perfect opponent.

A tough challenge for The Beast Incarnate

Judging from his looks at WWE SummerSlam 2025 and his violent approach towards John Cena, Brock Lesnar looks to be at his best. He certainly made a dominant impact with his return.

Ad

While John Cena appears to be his next opponent, the company may put the match on hold for now. The Cenation Leader openly admitted that he isn't in the best physical shape of his life, so the company could protect him for the time being (in storyline).

Daniel Cormier may pose a greater threat to The Conqueror's legitimacy and will give Cena some time to recover from his brutal Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam 2025. If fans are lucky enough, he could return as soon as this week's SmackDown to start a program.

About the author
Jitesh Puri

Jitesh Puri

Twitter icon

Jitesh Puri is a content writer who joined Sportskeeda in 2018 and has written hundreds of articles about WWE. His articles provide answers to some of the most asked questions related to professional wrestling. He covers news, rumors, and lists as well.
He is also an Engineering student, a YouTube creator, a standup comedian, and a passionate video editor.
For enquiries and suggestions: [email protected]

Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications