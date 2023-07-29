WWE needs to have 32-year-old superstar interfere in the United States Championship Invitational Finals on SmackDown

WWE needs to consider having a 32-year-old superstar interfere in the United States Championship Invitational Finals tonight on SmackDown.

LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar will be competing against each other tonight in the finals of the United States Championship Invitational tournament. The winner of the match will go on to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship down the line.

So far, Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio have been very respectful toward each other. The 39-year-old even presented the 2023 Hall of Famer with a new mask ahead of their match tonight. However, Escobar could be secretly working with another member of the LWO to betray Rey Mysterio tonight on SmackDown.

Zelina Vega is an active WWE Superstar but has served as a manager in the past. She guided former WWE Superstar Andrade "Cien" Almas to winning the NXT Championship and knows what it takes to make it on the main roster.

Santos Escobar has been showing Rey Mysterio a ton of respect but it all could be a facade. Mysterio is under the impression that the Latino World Order wins no matter who emerges victorious in the finals of the United States Championship Invitational tonight. Escobar and Vega could be ready to leave the faction behind and decide to betray Mysterio tonight on SmackDown. Vega could view Escobar as the superstar with the most potential in the group and manage him to a dominant reign as United States Champion down the line.

Rey Mysterio isn't concerned with who wins tonight on WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio is convinced that Latino World Order will be on top no matter who wins tonight's match on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump earlier this week, the 48-year-old shared that he probably wouldn't have won the Fatal 4-Way last week if it were not for Santos Escobar chasing the United States Champion away. He noted that tonight's match will be difficult for him, but LWO will be on top no matter the result.

"If it wasn't for Santos coming out to run Theory off, I possibly wouldn't have won. So, the fact that he came out to save me, it just shows the type of person that Santos is. It's going to be a very hard match for me on Friday. It is my student, you can say, versus the master. But it is going to be successful, because win or lose, LWO is going to be on top," said Mysterio. [From 51:39 - 52:10]

LWO has become a popular faction and the crowd may be torn on which superstar they want to win the finals of the United States Championship Invitational tonight on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious tonight and earns a future United States Championship match against Austin Theory.

Would you like to see Santos Escobar as a heel on WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023