WWE needs to capitalize on 40-year-old superstar's popularity before it is too late

WWE needs to start pushing a popular 40-year-old superstar before it is too late.

Money in the Bank is just around the corner, and six superstars have already qualified for the men's ladder match. Butch, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, and LA Knight have qualified and will battle for the MITB briefcase on July 1st. The superstar who wins the match will be guaranteed a future title shot at a time and place of their choosing.

The WWE Universe has gotten behind LA Knight despite his booking and will not let his popularity fade. Knight was not a part of WrestleMania 39 weekend in Los Angeles but has still managed to develop a connection with fans.

LA Knight has used his charisma to entertain the WWE Universe and overcome his booking. However, he might not get cheered forever if fans start to lose hope that the company is listening to them. Knight debuted on the main roster last year as Max Dupri, the leader of the Maximum Male Models faction, before that gimmick was scrapped.

He had a rivalry against Bray Wyatt that culminated in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble 2023. Even though Bray won the bout, it was Knight who somehow gained momentum with the audience.

The reaction LA Knight is receiving from fans is rare, and WWE needs to capitalize on it soon before the opportunity passes them by and fans move on to another superstar.

The YEAH Movement @YEAHMovement_



#YEAHMovement #SmackDown Yea, that was a pretty big pop. Just look at the fans in the background when his music started. They were excited to see the MEGASTAR!! Yea, that was a pretty big pop. Just look at the fans in the background when his music started. They were excited to see the MEGASTAR!! #YEAHMovement #SmackDown https://t.co/Ek2gthJH7l

WWE legend Jim Cornette claims LA Knight is getting the strangest push in history

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently discussed LA Knight and claimed that the veteran could be getting the strangest push in the history of professional wrestling.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the 61-year-old wondered why the company wasn't going all in on Knight. He noted that he still had to use underhanded tactics to defeat Montez Ford to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Cornette added that while Knight typically gets the short end of the stick, people still cheer for him because they want to:

"If this is somehow planned to be this way, this is the strangest push in the history of wrestling. No matter how much they like him [LA Knight], the fans I mean, they either beat him or he wins by the skin of his teeth and generally gets the short end of the stick every time. People cheer for him because they want to." [From 04:56 to 05:21]

You can check out the full video below:

Knight now has the chance to prove the WWE Universe right on July 1st and win the Money in the Bank ladder match. Only time will tell if he will walk out of the premium live event as Mr. Money in the Bank.

Which superstar do you think deserves to win the MITB contract this year? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes