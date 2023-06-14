WWE needs to give 56-year-old Hall of Famer retirement match at SummerSlam

It's time for Vince McMahon to make good on his word in Detroit at SummerSlam.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg had previously stated that Vince McMahon promised him a retirement match that never ended up taking place before his contract with the company expired at the end of last year.

With the next few months set to be pretty big for the world of professional wrestling, it's time for Vince McMahon and WWE to make good on his word and bring Goldberg back into the fold for a retirement match at SummerSlam.

The match doesn't need to be for a championship or even against a main event talent. You just need to make Goldberg feel like his wrestling career has properly come to a close with a solid retirement match.

Because at the end of the day, if WWE doesn't do it... someone else likely will.

If WWE doesn't book Goldberg for SummerSlam, he might end up on All In instead

While Goldberg remains a free agent, he's drawing attention from other companies outside of WWE.

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has stated that he's had recent conversations with the WCW Legend but didn't elaborate on what those conversations entailed.

With All Elite Wrestling looking to sell out Wembley Stadium at the end of August, a retirement match for Goldberg on that show would likely draw even more interest for the event than there already is.

If WWE doesn't want to see Goldberg compete in All Elite Wrestling, it's probably in their best interest to act sooner rather than later.

Do you think Vince McMahon should make good on his word and allow Goldberg to have his retirement match at SummerSlam? Do you think he'll end up in All Elite Wrestling if that doesn't happen? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

