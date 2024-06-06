WWE needs to stay away from CM Punk vs Seth Rollins in favor of 39-year-old superstar

Since CM Punk's return at Survivor Series, the WWE Universe has been sold on a match between The Second City Saint and Seth Rollins. With many expecting it to happen at WrestleMania 40, it unfortunately did not come to pass after The Voice of the Voiceless got injured. However, considering he is scheduled to return soon, the fans may start calling for the match to be booked for WrestleMania 41.

While it would be incredible to see Seth Rollins and CM Punk butt heads in Las Vegas, WWE should not pull the trigger on this just yet. This is because the Stamford-based promotion would be much better off booking a match between Rollins, and a 39-year-old superstar. The 39-year-old superstar in question is none other than the former Undisputed WWE Champion, Roman Reigns.

Now, there are plenty of reasons why WWE should favor a match between The Visionary and The Tribal Chief. Here, are just a few of them:

Trending

Roman Reigns needs to finish the job and take down Seth Rollins

At WrestleMania 40, one of the primary reasons Roman Reigns lost to Cody Rhodes was because he took his eye off the ball. With a chair in hand, The Head of the Table chose to hit Seth Rollins instead of The American Nightmare, ultimately costing him the match.

Despite costing him his legendary title reign, this was Roman's way of getting revenge on The Messiah, for the betrayal he faced all those years ago.

While he will take some pleasure in the shot he got off on Rollins, it's clear that the job is not done. Reigns will want to cement his superiority over his former Shield brother in emphatic fashion. So, why not do it on The Grandest Stage of them All, at WrestleMania 41?

Rollins and Reigns need to face off at least once at WrestleMania

Over the years, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have met plenty of times in the ring. More often than not, it was when a world title was on the line. However, while they have had some epic clashes, they have never gone one-on-one at WrestleMania. With that in mind, and considering they're getting up there in terms of age, WWE should book them to face off at WrestleMania 41.

Before both men retire, the WWE Universe would surely love to see the two chop it up at The Showcase of the Immortals. So, WWE would be better off booking that match sooner rather than later.

Rollins has a lot more chemistry with Roman Reigns than he does with CM Punk

Despite the hype surrounding a match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk, there is no telling if things would work out in the ring. It's not exactly news that The Revolutionary isn't the biggest fan of The Best in the World. Taking that into consideration, there might be some chemistry issues in the squared circle. On the other hand, history shows that that is not the case with Roman Reigns.

Expand Tweet

But, at the end of the day, there is no telling what the future holds for Rollins, Punk, or Reigns. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for them at WrestleMania 41. Till then, the WWE Universe will have to wait patiently and see what happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback