WWE newcomer wants to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 06 Nov 2019, 17:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar is a dream opponent for many Superstars

Brock Lesnar is one of the few WWE Superstars who is guaranteed to be involved in a featured match at WrestleMania every year.

In recent years, his matches against Seth Rollins (WrestleMania 35), Roman Reigns (WrestleMania 34) and Goldberg (WrestleMania 33) were heavily rumoured several months in advance, but that is not the case with five months to go until WrestleMania 36.

Speaking on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury teased that he has his sights set on facing “The Beast” in a blockbuster match when ‘Mania takes place in Tampa, Florida on April 5, 2020.

“Hopefully, you’ll see me in the ring again. I want to fight Brock Lesnar next. One clip from The Gypsy King and Lesnar will wake up in Tokyo… Who knows? It may happen at WrestleMania in Florida.”

This is not the first time that Fury has made it clear that he wants to face Lesnar one day, as he discussed a possible match against the current WWE Champion with Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy shortly before Crown Jewel.

Regarding his boxing future, Fury told Graves that he is taking one fight at a time and he is now preparing for Deontay Wilder in February 2020.

“Next for Tyson Fury, I’ve got Deontay Wilder February 22nd. I’m looking to get that fight out the way first and then I’ll go back to the drawing board and see where we go from there. I always live one fight at a time and never look past the opponent, no matter who it is.”

Tyson Fury’s next WWE appearance

After defeating Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel on October 31, Tyson Fury has been confirmed for the upcoming episode of SmackDown in Manchester, England on November 8.

WWE’s preview for the show is teasing that there could be another confrontation between Fury and Strowman after “The Monster Among Men” reacted to his Crown Jewel loss by powerslamming the Brit to the mat.

Advertisement

(If you use quotes from this article, please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription).

Now you can rate Crown Jewel and RAW matches on Sportskeeda!