"Same way Roman Reigns broke away from The Shield"- Paul Heyman wants WWE star to cut ties with top faction

Paul Heyman wants Big E to break away from The New Day, similar to how Roman Reigns did with The Shield.

Roman Reigns received a significant push following The Shield's implosion in 2014. He headlined four WrestleManias back-to-back and is the biggest superstar in WWE today. Paul Heyman wants WWE Champion Big E to take a similar approach.

Paul Heyman recently had a chat with ESPN and opined on Big E. He praised the WWE Champion, adding that he needs to quit The New Day to achieve greatness.

"I was very complimentary towards Big E and I still am. Big E needs to break away from The New Day, the same way Roman Reigns broke away from The Shield. Roman Reigns became such a megastar that The Shield couldn't contain Roman Reigns' stardom any further. And Big E needs to take that same approach regarding King Woods, and Kofi Kingston, and The New Day," said Heyman.

Roman Reigns has done it all in WWE over the past nine years

Roman Reigns kicked off his singles career in mid-2014 after The Shield's implosion. He was immediately pushed to the moon and defeated WWE icon, Randy Orton, at SummerSlam 2014.

He then competed in WrestleManias against the likes of Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and The Undertaker. Reigns is one of only two men to defeat The Undertaker at the 'Show of Shows.'

"The Tribal Chief" turned heel at last year's SummerSlam and has been dominating SmackDown since then. Reigns will face WWE Champion Big E in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE My man @AustinCreedWins has clamored to be a part of the King of the Ring tournament for YEARS! It’s his time! My man @AustinCreedWins has clamored to be a part of the King of the Ring tournament for YEARS! It’s his time! https://t.co/K8NpMx12TB

Currently The New Day and Big E are enjoying a successful run on SmackDown and RAW, respectively. Despite being in different brands, the latter hasn't cut ties with his stable, and Paul Heyman doesn't look thrilled with the same.

Do you think Big E should take the Roman Reigns approach? Should he listen to Paul Heyman and break away from The New Day?

