WWE News: 18-year veteran revealed as local competitor on RAW

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 31, 2019

Shawn Donavan

Andrade took on a 'local competitor' on Monday Night RAW before he was interrupted by Ricochet. The identity of the 'local competitor' has not been revealed as Shawn Donavan – an 18-year veteran on the independent wrestling scene.

Donavan also works as a trainer and coach at Create A Pro and WrestlePro – owned by WWE's Curt Hawkins and WWE Producer, Pat Buck. Apart from that, he has appeared on Impact Wrestling and other wrestling promotions.

He will now take on Joe Gacy for the SAW Heavyweight Championship on Friday in Brick, New Jersey.

Shawn did not have a great time in the ring against Andrade as the United States champion dominated him from the bell. Andrade was determined to hurt his opponent tonight as well before he was stopped by Ricochet.

Andrade was looking to deliver a Hammerlock DDT on Shawn on the exposed concrete when the former NXT North American champion made his way out to stop him. Ricochet then challenged the US Champion for a match but was unable to beat him thanks to Zelina Vega's interference.

The United States title in on the line next week when Andrade defends his title against Rey Mysterio on the first RAW of 2020.