[Watch] Fan who jumped on Seth Rollins almost gets attacked by Superstar's suit stylist

A certain close friend of Seth Rollins wasn't happy over an unruly fan attacking the WWE Superstar on tonight's RAW.

Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan on the entranceway during tonight's edition of RAW. The fan grappled with Rollins while security attempted to separate the duo. Rollins could be seen yelling at the fan as soon as the two were separated. Footage of the fan's attack on Rollins is currently going viral on social media.

Things didn't end here though. Seth Rollins' designer and close friend King Troi decided to go after the fan who attacked the RAW Superstar. Another fan managed to shoot a short clip in which Troi can be seen trying to go after the attacker and being taken away by security.

♕ @ImJustPierre



Idk why he’s being escorted out tho

#WWERaw I think Seth’s designer jumped on the boy who jumped on Seth..Idk why he’s being escorted out tho I think Seth’s designer jumped on the boy who jumped on Seth..Idk why he’s being escorted out tho#WWERaw https://t.co/5EErwYRcM2

Cornucopia Cathy @Blue70517 ♕ @ImJustPierre



Idk why he’s being escorted out tho

#WWERaw I think Seth’s designer jumped on the boy who jumped on Seth..Idk why he’s being escorted out tho I think Seth’s designer jumped on the boy who jumped on Seth..Idk why he’s being escorted out tho#WWERaw https://t.co/5EErwYRcM2 King Troi is a REAL KING!!! twitter.com/ImJustPierre/s… King Troi is a REAL KING!!! twitter.com/ImJustPierre/s…

#4HWRiottSquad5H @LANDsGal28 @StephanieHypez King Troi did nothing wrong, just tryin to protect his fam!! @StephanieHypez King Troi did nothing wrong, just tryin to protect his fam!!

darrylalexander ⚡️ @LeonidasCaesar



King Troi a real one tho 👊🏾 ♕ @ImJustPierre



Idk why he’s being escorted out tho

#WWERaw I think Seth’s designer jumped on the boy who jumped on Seth..Idk why he’s being escorted out tho I think Seth’s designer jumped on the boy who jumped on Seth..Idk why he’s being escorted out tho#WWERaw https://t.co/5EErwYRcM2 All of these developing stories 😭 I can’t even focus on the showKing Troi a real one tho 👊🏾 twitter.com/imjustpierre/s… All of these developing stories 😭 I can’t even focus on the showKing Troi a real one tho 👊🏾 twitter.com/imjustpierre/s…

TheMansRoleModel @BeckysCanOpener



HE WAS DOING THE JOB THE STUPID BARCLAYS SECURITY COULDN’T Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Statement from WWE on wrestler Seth Rollins being attacked by a fan during Raw tonight:



“WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Statement from WWE on wrestler Seth Rollins being attacked by a fan during Raw tonight: “WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” LET KING TROI GO!!!HE WAS DOING THE JOB THE STUPID BARCLAYS SECURITY COULDN’T twitter.com/marc_raimondi/… LET KING TROI GO!!!HE WAS DOING THE JOB THE STUPID BARCLAYS SECURITY COULDN’T twitter.com/marc_raimondi/…

King Troi is the man behind Seth Rollins' signature outfits

Seth Rollins is dubbed by many as "The Drip God," thanks to his flashy, over-the-top suits that he regularly shows off on WWE TV. King Troi is the stylist who designs these incredible pieces of clothing art for Seth Rollins. In addition to Rollins, Troi has designed outfits for the likes of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. You can check out the official Instagram handle of Troi HERE.

Over the years, the WWE Universe has witnessed a long list of unfortunate incidents such as the one that occurred tonight. Seth Rollins was in an incredibly vulnerable position, but thankfully, the fan didn't carry any kind of weapons on him.

Interestingly, Barclays Center is the same arena where the 2019 WWE Hall of Famer ceremony was held. On that fateful night, a fan attacked two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart while he was delivering his induction speech along with Natalya. While the fan was being escorted out, he was attacked by Cash Wheeler, who is a huge Bret Hart fan.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As seen in the clip above, the attacker was escorted out of the arena. It's safe to assume that he will not be allowed to enter WWE shows in the future.

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Prem Deshpande