WWE News: 24/7 Championship 'Mosh Pit' Match announced for WWE RAW

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 786 // 30 Jul 2019, 02:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Truth keep his title?

What's the story?

A WWE 24/7 Championship match has been announced for tonight's edition of WWE RAW as R-Truth will team up with Carmella to take on Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle in a Mosh Pit Mixed Tag Team Match.

In case you didn't know...

R-Truth is the current 24/7 Champion, having exchanged the title with Drake Maverick over the past few weeks, even wrecking the 205 Live General Manager's wedding and preventing Maverick from consummating his marriage.

The title change only added to the bizarre list of locations where the championship has been won and lost - which already includes a golf course, during a wedding, and on a plane mid-flight!

Not only this, but the title also lived a charmed life during the RAW Reunion which saw the title being won by Maverick, Pat Patterson, Gerald Briscoe, Kelly Kelly, Candice Michelle, Alundra Blayze, Ted DiBiase, Maverick again, and, finally, R-Truth - who has held onto it since by pretending to be a lamp... Yep.

The heart of the matter

Tonight's RAW will see a main roster debut as Renee Michelle joins forces with her husband Drake Maverick to face off against R-Truth and Carmella in a Mosh Pit Mixed Tag Team Match.

WWE.com reports:

Following the various twists and turns and title trades of the past few weeks (to say nothing of Maverick’s still-unconsummated marriage), it was only a matter of time before these two once again came to blows in an official capacity. But with their respective seconds on hand, it makes for an interesting wrinkle, as the title picture has waded into uncharted waters. If Carmella gets the pinfall, could she become champion? Will the night end with Renee Michelle lording the 24/7 Title over her husband’s head? It’s an unusual situation for an unusual championship, and it’s only going to get weirder from here.

Advertisement

What's next?

The match will kick off RAW. There's no clarification as of yet as to how the match will work - whether a "Mosh Pit" match follows Tornado Tag Team rules, and whether Carmella or Renee Michelle could walk away champion - with WWE remaining rather vague on the matter. There's not much time before RAW, though, so we will find out very soon!

Are you enjoying R-Truth's reign as 24/7 Champion, or would you like to see Drake Maverick win it back? Let us know in the comments section below.