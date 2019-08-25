WWE News: 24/7 Title changes hands at Fox's Founders Day Event

24/7 Title

What's the story?

R-Truth and Drake Maverick targeted Elias at Fox’s Founders Day event to get their hands on the 24/7 championship.

In case you didn't know...

The 24/7 championship has become an integral part of the WWE programming ever since Mick Foley introduced the title on Raw, in May 2019. Like the Hardcore title, this title comes with a unique stipulation as well that it can be defended anywhere and at anytime.

It has allowed several lower card wrestlers to feature regularly on TV. Wrestlers like R-Truth and Drake Maverick have taken complete advantage of the opportunity by frequently competing for the title and have begun mini storylines of their own to keep it interesting.

So far, we have seen nineteen wrestlers holding the title, which also includes a pregnant woman, several Hall of Famers, co-champions and a 78-year old retired wrestler.

Elias has previously beaten R-Truth in a backstage segment on Raw to win the title for the third time in his career.

The heart of the matter...

WWE released a video on social media about R-Truth and Drake Maverick attacking Elias at Fox's Founder Day Event.

The video began with Elias performing on stage only to be interrupted by Drake Maverick. Both started arguing over the belt, which allowed R-Truth to sneak behind and roll-up Elias for a three count. The newly crowned champion started running as soon as he won the belt and Maverick attempted to chase him down. But, It didn't end well for him as he was eventually sent into a dunk tank by Truth.

This is R-Truth's 13th reign with the belt, which is the most for anyone. He also has the record for holding the title for the most days (61).

What's next?

Going by the way events that have unfolded in the past, R-Truth won't be able to keep the belt for long and we might see a new champion as early as the next episode.