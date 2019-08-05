WWE News: 2K20 cover, trailer, Women's Evolution mode revealed, Chyna to feature

The Man and The Big Dog!

WWE has today revealed the cover stars of WWE2K20, with Becky Lynch becoming the first woman to grace the artwork, accompanied by Roman Reigns. 2K has also released the official trailer, which was leaked yesterday.

Some big news, though, comes in the form of a release date, a Women's Evolution mode starring gameplay options of the careers of each of the Four Horsewomen - and the news that Chyna will star in the game for the first time ever!

Yesterday, the WWE 2K20 trailer was leaked featuring several WWE Superstars - including Hulk Hogan, Sheamus, even Velveteen Dream alongside rumored cover stars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns, whose leading roles only furthered speculation.

The trailer for #WWE2K20 somehow leaked a day early.



This might be the best 2k commercial.



pic.twitter.com/pupE1Ns5jg — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 4, 2019

WWE Games released the trailer today on Twitter, confirming Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns as cover stars, as well as new information.

2K today announced current Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Superstar Roman Reigns as the cover Superstars for WWE 2K20, the forthcoming release in the flagship WWE video game franchise. Lynch and Reigns will serve as ambassadors for WWE 2K20’s worldwide marketing campaign – “Step Inside” – which invites players to enter the world of WWE and face a variety of new and exciting challenges in the virtual ring.

#WWE2K20 launches October 22 with @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERomanReigns on the cover! Get the details on features, editions, and more right here: https://t.co/eKSlC1JK54 pic.twitter.com/CqR4yKPNBt — #WWE2K20 Info August 5 (@WWEgames) August 5, 2019

WWE also confirmed that a new story mode will allow players to follow the careers of the Four Horsewomen and the Women's Evolution.

WWE 2K20, in direct response to fan feedback, will include several franchise firsts alongside streamlined gameplay and a variety of popular modes. The story-driven, objective-based 2K Showcase: The Women’s Evolution will follow the careers of the Four Horsewomen – Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

WWE also confirmed that players will be able to compete as both male and female Superstars in MyCAREER and Mixed Tag matches, as well as the return of last year’s popular WWE Towers with new challenges, including a story-driven Tower centered around Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, Chyna was confirmed as a playable Superstar in the game for the first time ever alongside Hulk Hogan, Mankind, and The Rock for players who purchase the Deluxe Edition or Collector's Edition.

WWE 2K20 is currently scheduled for worldwide release on October 22, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

