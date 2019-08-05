×
WWE Rumors: Leaked WWE 2K20 advert reveals dual cover stars

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
187   //    05 Aug 2019, 12:32 IST

Who will be on the cover of WWE 2K20
Who will be on the cover of WWE 2K20

What's the story?

There has been a lot of debate over who would be WWE's choice to be this year's cover star for their upcoming yearly edition of the WWE 2K video game franchise, WWE 2K20. However, the debate is over, it seems that a leaked advert featuring several WWE Superstars past and present has revealed that there will be not one, but two cover stars this year.

In case you didn't know...

In the WWE, being given the cover spot on the annual video game is considered a big deal for the Superstars and is often used as part of a storyline, or at the very least is announced live during either Monday Night RAW or SmackDown Live.

Previous cover stars of the WWE 2K video games are Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Stone Cold Steve Austin, so you'd definitely be joining a prestigious list of stars if you were to make it.

The heart of the matter

After the year she's had, many assumed that Becky Lynch would be the cover star of this year's WWE 2K20 and a leaked advert featuring several WWE Superstars including Hulk Hogan, Sheamus, and even Velveteen Dream seems to have revealed who the cover stars will be.

That's right, it seems like Becky Lynch will indeed become the first female Superstar ever to grace the cover of a WWE 2K video game, but, and there's a big but, she won't be doing it alone as Roman Reigns seems set to join her.

The following image is shown at the end of the advert:

The above video advert seems to have leaked a day early as the official WWE Twitter account posted that we'd be getting our first information on the game today (August 5th, 2019) and posted a teaser clip of a coat rack adorned with Superstar gear.

What's next?

I guess we need to wait for the official announcement, but everyone seems convinced that Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns are sharing the spotlight. The question is - should they be?

Did you enjoy the WWE 2K20 teaser? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

