WWE News: 3 Raw Superstars moved back to SmackDown Live after Superstar Shakeup

Well, that was out of the blue!

What’s the story?

The Superstar Shakeup is done and dusted and it had a few surprises for us. One of them was the decision that saw Andrade and Zelina Vega move to Monday Night Raw from SmackDown Live.

Now, it looks like WWE Creative has decided not to go ahead with it and shift them back to the Blue brand. Aleister Black was on both brands before the shake-up and but was listed as a RAW superstar last week. He too has been pushed to Tuesday nights.

In case you didn’t know…

The Superstar Shake-up took place last week and a lot of shuffling took place. AJ Styles, The Miz, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Erik, Ivar, Andrade, Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Naomi, EC3, Lacey Evans, Eric Young, and Cedric Alexander were drafted to RAW last week. Samoa Joe was missing last week but he too is expected to make the switch from SmackDown Live to RAW this week.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns, Finn Bálor, Elias, Bayley, Ember Moon, Kairi Sane, Lars Sullivan, Buddy Murphy, Liv Morgan, Chad Gable, Apollo, Mickie James, Otis, Tucker were drafted to SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

WWE have made a change quietly to their main roster (as the Superstar profile on the WWE.com's roster page suggests) by sending Andrade and Zelinga Vega back to SmackDown Live just a week after drafting them to RAW. Vega's husband, Aleister Black has also been switched to the blue brand as well – a week after he finally got home in the main roster.

What’s next?

It looks like WWE are still figuring out stuff and the Shakeup is still not done. However, it does not reflect well on the creative team as constant changes are being made. But then again, it might be a decision taken by Vince McMahon.

As for Black, Andrade and Zelina, they are all due a good push and might be in the mid-card title picture soon.