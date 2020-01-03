WWE News: 3-time US Champion 'had 60 days to get better or be fired'

Rusev won the United States title on three occasions

Rusev has revealed on Twitter that he was once told he had 60 days to improve or he would be fired from WWE.

The three-time United States Champion mentioned the interesting fact in a reflective tweet about major moments that have happened in his life over the last decade, ranging from his 2010 work as a taxi driver to the 2019 news that he had become a U.S. citizen.

When his list reached 2013, “The Bulgarian Brute” disclosed the ultimatum that he had been given by the company.

The Decade!

2010-Taxi Driver, 11-WWE/Tore ACL,12-broken neck,13-60 days to get better or fired,14-Main Roster,15-Tank,16-got married,17-Shoulder surgery/RUSEVDAY WAS BORN,18-Undertaker,19-US Citizen,20-30 CANT WAIT — Rusev (@RusevBUL) January 2, 2020

Rusev’s current WWE status

Seven years on from his warning that he could be fired if he did not get better, Rusev is now one of the most well-known Superstars on the WWE roster.

In 2019, he began the year in a relatively meaningless tag team with Shinsuke Nakamura, but he was able to re-establish himself as a singles competitor in September when he became involved in a storyline on RAW with Bobby Lashley and his real-life wife, Lana.

The closing segment on the final RAW episode of 2019 saw Rusev jump out of a cake to prevent Lana from marrying Lashley, and it looks like the storyline, which now involves Liv Morgan, will continue in the coming weeks on Monday nights.