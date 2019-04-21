WWE News: 38-year old WWE Hall of Famer set to return to Live Events

Beth Phoenix will be on upcooming live events

What's the story?

WWE have confirmed that Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be back doing Live Events during WWE's European tour which is coming up. This follows Phoenix's return at WM35 where she teamed with Natalya.

In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania 35 saw Sasha Banks and Bayley, the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, defend their titles in a Fatal-4-Way match. One of their opposing teams consisted of Natalya and her best friend, the returning Beth Phoenix. Despite coming up short, Phoenix didn't look like she'd lost a step since her match and after in spite of her team coming up short, Phoenix had the following to say about her WrestleMania 35 experience:

"It was a full circle moment. Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart (at WrestleMania X) was the match that made me certain I was destined to become a wrestler. On the 25th Anniversary, I got to walk to the ring to the Hart Foundation music in pink and black and hi-five my hero.

Nothing could ever compare to that moment. It was so special and I’ll never forget it."

The heart of the matter

We just learned that WrestleMania 35 may not have been a one-off return for Phoenix after all. WWE have confirmed that Beth Phoenix will be wrestling at a number of upcoming Live Events on WWE's tour of Europe where she will be teaming up with best friend Natalya once again.

Natalya sent out the following Tweet about Beth's return below:

As of now, it still isn't totally clear whether Beth Phoenix's Live Event return will lead to something bigger like a full-time return on a lighter schedule. We'll have to wait to find out more details on the matter.