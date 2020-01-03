WWE News: 4-time 24/7 champion wants to win major gold in 2020

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

WWE 24/7 Championship

Elias has been with WWE since 2014 but is yet to win a major championship. He spent 3 years in NXT and then moved to the main roster in 2017, but the only laurel he has won is the 24/7 Championship.

Elias wants to change that in 2020 and win a major title. However, he does not feel that he has not been given that opportunity and he is not desperate for it.

Talking to Commercial Appeal, Elias pointed out that he has everything it takes to become a champion in WWE. He added that it is just a matter of opportunity, and if the timing is right, he could become a champion.

“I’ve got every tool you could imagine to get there, so it’s just a matter of opportunity and timing, as far as I’m concerned.”

Elias also added that his wish is to win the Intercontinental Championship sometime this year, but that is not the end of things. He hopes to get his hands on the WWE Universal title as well one day.

Interestingly, Elias was involved in an Intercontinental Championship match back in 2018, where he was beaten by then Intercontinental champion, Seth Rollins.